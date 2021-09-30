Indie music fest makes 2022 return

The Indiependence festival is to make a comeback in Mitchelstown in 2022

AN online video issued on Wednesday by the organisers of the popular Mitchelstown music festival, Indiependence, has teased fans with the possibility of a return to the north Cork town in 2022.

The festival had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it staged a number of gigs at local venues in the town instead of the festival.

Festival director Shane Dunne confirmed Ihe return of Indiependence to Mitchelstown in 2022. He said: “It’s been sucha hard time for everyone in our industry, we’re really looking forward to some green shoots of hope and getting back to INDIE in Mitchelstown.

"It’s a great boost for the town, a great boost for so many businesses and we hope they all benefit from large numbers of attendees next summer back in town”

In late 2020, the organisers of the festival had suggested that Indiependence’s relationship with Mitchelstown had ‘come to an end’.

But in the festival’s latest video, the tagline was that Indiependence was ‘coming home in 2022’.

Indiependence 2020 had lined up an impressive array of bands and individual performers to take the stage at the festival.

These included Sigrid, The Streets, Stereophonics, Feeder, Kneecap, Hudson Taylor, Therapy?, The Scratch and Orla Gartland.

It’s not known which acts the festival will have on its programme for 2022. Watch this space!