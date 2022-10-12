Cork

Incredible week of success for our GAA teams in Newmarket

Eilish Hourigan

What a busy week it has been for Newmarket ladies football club.

On Wednesday night, our minor Abhainn Dalla team played their North Cork final against Kilshannig.

It was a game of team work, and each and every girl gave it 100 per cent. The score line ended at Abhainn Dalla 1-11 to Kilshannig 2-5.

Our under-16 Abhainn Dalla team played their county quarter-final on Saturday but, unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, and Lisgoold won the match.

Massive congratulations also to the Newmarket under-12 girls who won the county final against Shamrocks on a score line of 1-5 to 0-6.

They played the county semi-final and came out on top against Castlemagner on a score line of 4-6 to 1-4

They then went on to play the county final against Shamrocks and played great football to secure the win.

Congratulations, also, to the Newmarket under-13 hurlers who won the shield at the Father Cronin tournament. Áth Trasna abú!

