Incredible week of success for our GAA teams in Newmarket

Newmarket Under 13 hurlers who won the Shield at the Father Cronin Tournament.

Abhainn Dalla minor team who won the North Cork final against Kilshannig at the weekend.

What a busy week it has been for Newmarket ladies football club.

On Wednesday night, our minor Abhainn Dalla team played their North Cork final against Kilshannig.

It was a game of team work, and each and every girl gave it 100 per cent. The score line ended at Abhainn Dalla 1-11 to Kilshannig 2-5.

Our under-16 Abhainn Dalla team played their county quarter-final on Saturday but, unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, and Lisgoold won the match.

Massive congratulations also to the Newmarket under-12 girls who won the county final against Shamrocks on a score line of 1-5 to 0-6.

They played the county semi-final and came out on top against Castlemagner on a score line of 4-6 to 1-4

They then went on to play the county final against Shamrocks and played great football to secure the win.

Congratulations, also, to the Newmarket under-13 hurlers who won the shield at the Father Cronin tournament. Áth Trasna abú!