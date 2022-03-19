Cork

In Pictures: Mallow celebrates St Patrick’s Day

Pamela and Ciara Noonan viewing the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Margaret Thorne and son enjoying the Mallow St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Billy O&rsquo;Donovan and daughter Caroline at the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene cosgrove Expand
Mallow General Hospital nurses Alan Casey and Loretta Hayes pictured at the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Tom and Ber Hennessy all wrapped up at the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Kathleen Mannix performing on St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day in Mallow. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Mallow United Girl footballers lining up for the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Eight of the Covid frontliners who were honoured during the St Patrick's Day Parade in Mallow. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove Expand

The people of Mallow were thrilled to be back together for the parade.

