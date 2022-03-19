In Pictures: Mallow celebrates St Patrick’s Day

Cork
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Saturday, 19 March 2022 | 12.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Click through the gallery above for all the pics
Close
Pamela and Ciara Noonan viewing the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Margaret Thorne and son enjoying the Mallow St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Billy O’Donovan and daughter Caroline at the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene cosgrove
Mallow General Hospital nurses Alan Casey and Loretta Hayes pictured at the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Tom and Ber Hennessy all wrapped up at the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Kathleen Mannix performing on St. Patrick’s Day in Mallow. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Mallow United Girl footballers lining up for the Mallow Parade. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
Eight of the Covid frontliners who were honoured during the St Patrick's Day Parade in Mallow. Photo by Eugene Cosgrove
/
March 19 2022 12:24 PM
The people of Mallow were thrilled to be back together for the parade.
Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up