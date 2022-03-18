Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

In Pictures: Macroom celebrates St Patrick’s Day in style

The sun shone on the parade this year. Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

The sun shone on the parade this year.

The sun shone on the parade this year.

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

/

The sun shone on the parade this year.

corkman

Mary Fogarty

There was joy in Macroom as the national day was celebrated with a parade for the first time in two years.

Read More

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll Expand

Close

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Expand

Close

Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom.

Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom.

Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom.

Privacy