In Pictures: Macroom celebrates St Patrick’s Day in style

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

The sun shone on the parade this year.

There was joy in Macroom as the national day was celebrated with a parade for the first time in two years.

Read More

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll

Expand Close Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll