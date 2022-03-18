In Pictures: Macroom celebrates St Patrick’s Day in style

Cork
The sun shone on the parade this year.
Scenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll
Mary Fogarty
March 18 2022 10:57 AM
There was joy in Macroom as the national day was celebrated with a parade for the first time in two years.
vScenes from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom. Picture: James O'Driscoll
Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom.