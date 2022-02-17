In pictures: Love in the air at Lismire National School

Lismire National School pupils Liam Keane, Ryan Finn, Cillian Ahern, Joe Cahill and Maurice Hayes designed and made Valentine Cards for their parents on Valentine's Day at the school.

Leah O' Keeffe and Leah Kelly putting the finishing touches to the Cards they made on Valentine's Day at Lismire National School.

Lismire National School pupils Niamh McAuliffe, Daniel Kenneally and Jade Field pictured holding the beautiful Valentine Cards they made for their parents.

Mary O' Keeffe and Holly Kelly getting a cuddle from the Valentine Teddy at Lismire National School on Valentines Day. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

ONE Valentine’s Day last Monday, love was in the air at Lismire National School as all the children set about making amazing Valentine Cards to take home to their parents.

There is no doubt that Moms and Dads all around the area were thrilled with the creations which featured huge red hearts overflowing with love and rhymes.

Expand Close Leah O' Keeffe and Leah Kelly putting the finishing touches to the Cards they made on Valentine's Day at Lismire National School. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leah O' Keeffe and Leah Kelly putting the finishing touches to the Cards they made on Valentine's Day at Lismire National School.

The origins of St. Valentine’s day are vague. Although there were several Christian martyrs named Valentine, the day may have taken it’s name from a priest named Valentine who was martyred around 270 CE by the emperor Claudius II Gothicus.

According to legend, the priest signed a letter ‘from your Valentine’ to his jailer’s daughter, whom he had befriended and by some accounts healed from blindness. Other’s hold that it was St. Valentine of Terni, a Bishop, for whom the holiday was named, though it is possible that the two saints were actually one person.

Expand Close Lismire National School pupils Liam Keane, Ryan Finn, Cillian Ahern, Joe Cahill and Maurice Hayes designed and made Valentine Cards for their parents on Valentine's Day at the school. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lismire National School pupils Liam Keane, Ryan Finn, Cillian Ahern, Joe Cahill and Maurice Hayes designed and made Valentine Cards for their parents on Valentine's Day at the school.

Another common legend states that St. Valentine defied the Emperor’s orders and secretly married couples to spare the husbands from war. It is for this reason that his feast day is associated with love.

Lismire National School Principal Ailín Fitzgerald told The Corkman that Valentine’s Day is always special for the pupils.

Expand Close Happy Valentine's Day from Jamie O' Keeffe, Tadhg O' Sullivan, Alex O' Riordan and Zack Sheehan at Lismire National School. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Happy Valentine's Day from Jamie O' Keeffe, Tadhg O' Sullivan, Alex O' Riordan and Zack Sheehan at Lismire National School.

“The children get the opportunity to express love for their families and while there may not have been candle-lit dinners and bouquets of flowers, we believe it’s the homemade card or picture that can convey more meaning and sentimentality for a child’s loved ones. It is not always necessary to deliver a wrapped gift to bring a smile to a parent’s face” Ailín said.

“Primary school years pass very quickly, too quickly indeed, so we’ll cherish these meaningful, heartfelt tokens of gratitude and appreciation. It was heart warming to see each child take great care and effort to make their card the best it could be, a testament to the affection each has towards their nearest and dearest” Ailín added.

Meanwhile, as the children expressed sentiments such as ‘loving you to the moon and back’, ‘loving you to pieces’ and ‘there are no better parents in the world’, it was a day filled with emotion and love both at school and later at home as Parents were presented with these lovely mementos of St. Valentine’s Day.

And for anyone who might be in need of some poetic inspiration for Valentine’s Day 2023, here are some ideas from the children in Lismire National School:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

It’s Valentine’s Day,

And I love you!

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Sunflowers are beautiful,

Just like you!!

Roses are red,

Violet’s are blue

Be my Valentine,

And, I’ll be yours too!