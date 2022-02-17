In pictures: Love in the air at Lismire National School

Pupils in school create Valentine’s Day cards for their parents and loved ones
ONE Valentine’s Day last Monday, love was in the air at Lismire National School as all the children set about making amazing Valentine Cards to take home to their parents.
There is no doubt that Moms and Dads all around the area were thrilled with the creations which featured huge red hearts overflowing with love and rhymes.
The origins of St. Valentine’s day are vague. Although there were several Christian martyrs named Valentine, the day may have taken it’s name from a priest named Valentine who was martyred around 270 CE by the emperor Claudius II Gothicus.
According to legend, the priest signed a letter ‘from your Valentine’ to his jailer’s daughter, whom he had befriended and by some accounts healed from blindness. Other’s hold that it was St. Valentine of Terni, a Bishop, for whom the holiday was named, though it is possible that the two saints were actually one person.
Another common legend states that St. Valentine defied the Emperor’s orders and secretly married couples to spare the husbands from war. It is for this reason that his feast day is associated with love.
Lismire National School Principal Ailín Fitzgerald told The Corkman that Valentine’s Day is always special for the pupils.
“The children get the opportunity to express love for their families and while there may not have been candle-lit dinners and bouquets of flowers, we believe it’s the homemade card or picture that can convey more meaning and sentimentality for a child’s loved ones. It is not always necessary to deliver a wrapped gift to bring a smile to a parent’s face” Ailín said.
“Primary school years pass very quickly, too quickly indeed, so we’ll cherish these meaningful, heartfelt tokens of gratitude and appreciation. It was heart warming to see each child take great care and effort to make their card the best it could be, a testament to the affection each has towards their nearest and dearest” Ailín added.
Meanwhile, as the children expressed sentiments such as ‘loving you to the moon and back’, ‘loving you to pieces’ and ‘there are no better parents in the world’, it was a day filled with emotion and love both at school and later at home as Parents were presented with these lovely mementos of St. Valentine’s Day.
And for anyone who might be in need of some poetic inspiration for Valentine’s Day 2023, here are some ideas from the children in Lismire National School:
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
It’s Valentine’s Day,
And I love you!
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Sunflowers are beautiful,
Just like you!!
Roses are red,
Violet’s are blue
Be my Valentine,
And, I’ll be yours too!