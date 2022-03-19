In Pictures: Knocknagree’s return to the parade

Rathmore Credit Union was represented by Abina O’ Sullivan, Neily O’ Mahony, Kathleen O’ Rahilly, Danny O’ Keeffe, Tess Vaughan and Betty O’ Riordan at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Margaret Hickey, Norman Wilson, Sheila O’ Connor, Lil Fleming and Kate Wilson of the Sliabh Luachra Active Retirement Group all set for the start of the Knocknagree St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Marguerite Herlihy, Padraig O’ Connor, Laoise Ní Chonchúir, Nollaig Ní Chonchúir and Dáithí O’ Chonchúir wearing the green at the Knocknagree St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Eileen O’Mahony, Carmel O’ Mahony and Breda Twomey flying the flag for the local Youth and Community Centre at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
‘Connie The Pipe’ from Kiskeam looking the part at the Knocknagree St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Michael, Cara and Lottie Fleming from Boherbue took part in the Knockangree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald
Denis O’ Mahony portraying Boris’ Covid Birthday Bash at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Some well known characters were impersonating the Playground Committee at the Knocknagree St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Danny Brosnan was one of the volunteer workers at the Knocknagree St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
John Hill was a magnificent St. Patrick at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Jerry and Andrew Lehane ready to put the pedal to the metal in their Suzuki Autocross Buggy at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald
Melissa, Alan and Emily O’ Leary with their Mum Maeve enjoying the fun at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Rathmore Credit Union was represented by Abina O’ Sullivan, Neily O’ Mahony, Kathleen O’ Rahilly, Danny O’ Keeffe, Tess Vaughan and Betty O’ Riordan at the Knocknagree Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.