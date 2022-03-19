In Pictures: Delight at the parade in Newmarket

Cork
Saturday, 19 March 2022
Tadgh Fitzpatrick had great fun at the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Lennon, Phoebe, Matilda, Gillian and Leonard Cahill pictured at the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald
Girls from Duhallow Gymnastics Club all set for the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Newmarket Boys’ School pupils Eoin Lynch, Jeff Maher, Cormac Fitzpatrick, Brían Moynihan and Niall Cronin made this amazing Dragon for the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Tommy O’ Neill, Kanturk, flying the flag for the 2022 Commemoration at the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Marie Murphy, Mossie O’ Sullivan and Aaron Jennings were colourful characters in the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
The wonderful Newmarket Pipe Band led the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Karl, Muireann O’ Sullivan and Willie John Buckley were the Punk, the Harp Player and the Viking in the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Newmarket Ladies Football Club took part in the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Meelin Amateur Dramatics Group getting into the spirit of things for the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Staff and children from Little Treasures Montessori School enjoying the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
March 19 2022 02:50 PM
Newmarket went green for St Patrick’s Day!
