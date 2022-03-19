Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.8°C Dublin

In Pictures: Delight at the parade in Newmarket

See the gallery below for all the pics 

Tadgh Fitzpatrick had great fun at the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Lennon, Phoebe, Matilda, Gillian and Leonard Cahill pictured at the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Girls from Duhallow Gymnastics Club all set for the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Newmarket Boys&rsquo; School pupils Eoin Lynch, Jeff Maher, Cormac Fitzpatrick, Brían Moynihan and Niall Cronin made this amazing Dragon for the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Tommy O&rsquo; Neill, Kanturk, flying the flag for the 2022 Commemoration at the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Marie Murphy, Mossie O&rsquo; Sullivan and Aaron Jennings were colourful characters in the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
The wonderful Newmarket Pipe Band led the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Karl, Muireann O&rsquo; Sullivan and Willie John Buckley were the Punk, the Harp Player and the Viking in the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Newmarket Ladies Football Club took part in the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Meelin Amateur Dramatics Group getting into the spirit of things for the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Staff and children from Little Treasures Montessori School enjoying the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand

Close

Tadgh Fitzpatrick had great fun at the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Tadgh Fitzpatrick had great fun at the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Lennon, Phoebe, Matilda, Gillian and Leonard Cahill pictured at the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Lennon, Phoebe, Matilda, Gillian and Leonard Cahill pictured at the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Girls from Duhallow Gymnastics Club all set for the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Girls from Duhallow Gymnastics Club all set for the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Newmarket Boys&rsquo; School pupils Eoin Lynch, Jeff Maher, Cormac Fitzpatrick, Brían Moynihan and Niall Cronin made this amazing Dragon for the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Newmarket Boys’ School pupils Eoin Lynch, Jeff Maher, Cormac Fitzpatrick, Brían Moynihan and Niall Cronin made this amazing Dragon for the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Tommy O&rsquo; Neill, Kanturk, flying the flag for the 2022 Commemoration at the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Tommy O’ Neill, Kanturk, flying the flag for the 2022 Commemoration at the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Marie Murphy, Mossie O&rsquo; Sullivan and Aaron Jennings were colourful characters in the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Marie Murphy, Mossie O’ Sullivan and Aaron Jennings were colourful characters in the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The wonderful Newmarket Pipe Band led the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The wonderful Newmarket Pipe Band led the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Karl, Muireann O&rsquo; Sullivan and Willie John Buckley were the Punk, the Harp Player and the Viking in the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Karl, Muireann O’ Sullivan and Willie John Buckley were the Punk, the Harp Player and the Viking in the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Newmarket Ladies Football Club took part in the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Newmarket Ladies Football Club took part in the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Meelin Amateur Dramatics Group getting into the spirit of things for the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Meelin Amateur Dramatics Group getting into the spirit of things for the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Staff and children from Little Treasures Montessori School enjoying the Newmarket St. Patrick&rsquo;s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Staff and children from Little Treasures Montessori School enjoying the Newmarket St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

/

Tadgh Fitzpatrick had great fun at the St. Patrick’s Parade in Newmarket. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

corkman

Newmarket went green for St Patrick’s Day!

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy