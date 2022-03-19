In Pictures: All the fun at the Boherbue parade

Cork
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Saturday, 19 March 2022 | 13.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
See the gallery below for all the pics
Close
Happy smiles from Kayla, Evie and Ella Breen with their Mum Helena at the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
The local Frontline Healthcare Workers were honoured at the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Flor McAuliffe, Kiskeam, took part in the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Jack McAuliffe, Ballydesmond, revving up for the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Danny Moynihan giving a bunch of Shamrock to Rose Murphy at the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Some of the Staff and Children from Boherbue Educare Centre all ready for the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Niamh Murphy and Sheila Linehan from Araglen House enjoying the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Mary Murphy and Michael Cronin represented the Tidy Towns Committee at the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Rhea and Rihaan Rinku enjoying the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Donal Curran took on the role of St. Patrick at the Boherbue Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
The local Girl Guides and their Leaders took part in the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Paddy Punch, Dromtariffe, Richard Courtney, Dromtariffe, Dave O’ Connor, Newmarket and John O’ Flynn, Dromtariffe all ready for road at the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
Sister and Brother Ammeh and David Zeen were at the Boherbue St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.
/
March 19 2022 01:33 PM
Boherbue wore the green for St Patrick’s Day!
Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up