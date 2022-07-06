Impending crisis for Ukrainians seeking lodgings Spee

Taoiseach Michael Martin with local officials and members of the Irish Emergency Response Unit viewing the damage to the Borodyanka area of Kyiv, Ukraine, as the premier visits the region to reiterate Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities in the face of the Russian invasion. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A PLAN is needed to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees into the medium term as many current options for lodgings for people fleeing the wartorn country will be closed off in the coming weeks.

While there are at least 3,828 Ukrainians being accommodated in various locations around Cork at present - the figures are the latest provided by the Central Statistics Office and are dated from June 21 - a large proportion of this is in danger of drying up in the coming weeks when, for instance, students return to third level colleges and the accommodation currently being used by Ukrainians is required for them. The figure for Cork is approximately 10% of the total nationally, around 40,000, and there are approximately 150 more refugees arriving every day.

This was the warning issued on Wednesday by the Ukraine Civil Society Forum, an umbrella group which represents 65 organisations which are helping the Ukrainians across Ireland.

Speaking to The Corkman, Emma Lane-Spollen, Natioal Co-ordinator of the Ukraine Civil Society Forum said new ways were required to manage the national response.

Ms. Lane Spollen was speaking following a briefing to Oireachtas members where a report listing a number of recommendations was published.

These recommendations included the appointment of a National Lead to drive planning, coordination and implementation. The report also .that local Directors of Service be appointed at County Council level.

“These simple steps will go a long way to ensuring that we can build on the positive initial response and find solutions that work for everyone.”

Ms Lane-Spollen said that there was an appetite among Ukrainians to return to their homeland as soon as possible but this was difficult given the sheer scale of the targeting of civilian buildings, including accommodation blocks, and the booby trapping of buildings left standing.

“Those who can will want to get home as soon as possible,” said Ms Lane-Spollen. “Even now people are struggling with the constant moves and uncertainty, not knowing where they’re going to live and those that are living with people feel conscious that they can’t be living with them forever.”

The Ukrainian Civil Society Forum has met with An Taoiseach twice and its director told The Corkman that Mr Martin had said that local authorities, including Cork County Council, would be mandated to appoint a Director of Services for each local authority and set a target to provide at least 100 medium term beds by mid August. An Taoiseach was in Kyiv yesterday where he saw for himself the extent to which civilian accommodation had been targetted in Russian bombardments.

A Cork County Council spokesperson said in a statement that the authority was, like other local authorities, ‘exploring all options to assist the Government’s International Accommodation Protection Service in securing suitable accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

“A range of accommodation solutions have been put in place across Cork County by public and private providers, including hotel and guesthouse accommodation, as well as recently established residential accommodation.

“Cork County Council has provided and managed three emergency rest centres which are made available for short-term emergency accommodation upon request.

“The Council has also been actively engaged in contacting property owners with regard to pledged accommodation with a view to identifying additional suitable accommodation.”