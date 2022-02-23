I’m considering a run for the Dáil says Frank after case

DESPITE the conviction for assault, Cllr Frank Roche is not alone maintaining his innocence, as he did throughout his trial, but is also contemplating his political future.

When contacted by The Corkman following the court appearance this week, Cllr Roche said he had received many calls of support from throughout the county and these had greatly encouraged him to remain involved in political life.

“I’m certainly going to put myself forward at the next election,” he said. “And do you know something, there’s a possibility even I might put myself forward for the Dáil election.

“Because with the support that I’ve got from the constituents and the people out there, they want me to keep doing what I’m doing, highlighting what’s going on in our society and this is making me more determined to go farther in my political career.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his fellow councillors who, he said, had supported him throughout and had not put him under any pressure due to his legal predicament.

“I got absolutely fantastic support from all my colleagues on the council simply because they all know that there was no assault and they all trust me and they all believe me.”

His next priority is to attend a public meeting to be held in Bantry next week to discuss the entire issue of farm suicides, a cause he has been highlighting since his election.

“They’re holding a meeting down there to highlight the number of suicides on farms and to highlight the experiences that I’m having, from the farming community in particular, who are contacting me to raise their concerns.

“The concern that most peop-le have is the letter in the post - be it from the Department of Agriculture, from the RSA, from the Revenue, these letters with the harps on them are frightening an awful lot of people and the sad thing about it and the reason why we have so many suicides is that people can’t handle it, the over-regulation they’re having to work with.

His last words were defiant.

“I’m considering fighting a Dáil election because I’m being encouraged by my constiuents because I’m doing such good work to highlight what’s going on in the farming community in particular.”

While Cllr Roche was the last man to be elected to the Council for Fermoy Municipal District, and that election was on the eight count, it’s clear that he’s undaunted and undeterred from carrying on.