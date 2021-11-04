IFA calls for protest by farm families

THE Government needs to sit down with farm leaders to make an agreed plan for the future of the agriculture sector.

That’s the message the IFA is hoping to send the Government with a protest of farm families the organisation is organisng in Dublin on November 21.

“Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds. We hear all of these high-level targets being announced, but we have no clarity about what this will mean at farm level. I’m inviting all farm families to attend the event,” IFA President Tim Cullinan said. “Farmers have families too, and they are very conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part. But it can’t decimate our incomes and must provide a future that is economically, socially sustainable and environmentally sustainable,” he said.