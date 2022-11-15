IFA and Gardaí urge farmers to ‘beef up’ security as long, dark winter months offer thieves a ‘longer window of opportunity’

Both the IFA and Gardaí say that the rise in the price of fuel at the pumps has been a major factor behind the increase in thefts of agricultural diesel from farms.

A SENIOR official with the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has urged members to beef up security around their holdings, in light of recent reports of what a Garda spokesperson said were ‘isolated’ reports of thefts from farms across Cork over recent weeks.

Cork-based IFA regional executive JJ Hartnett said that while thefts from farms in rural areas was a problem all-year-round, it can all too often become a more serious issue during the winter months.

“Opportunist thieves can strike at any time of the year. However, the long dark winter nights definitely offer them a longer window of opportunity, particularly in poorly lit rural areas,” said Mr Hartnett.

“A typical farmer will have a lot of expensive machinery on their farms that can cost tens of thousands of Euros to replace if stolen. That’s before you even take into consideration the serious inconvenience that having equipment stolen will cause to farmers,” he added.

Mr Hartnett said that with the expansion of farms, some farmers may have holdings away from their main residence, which can make them easier targets for thieves.

“Some farmers may have sheds with equipment situation miles from their homes. They cannot be on site 24/7, so it is vitally important they take necessary precautions to ensure all of their equipment is locked away securely,” said Mr Hartnett.

“Basic precautions include not leaving keys in tractors, quad bikes and other expensive equipment when they are not in use, ensuring trailers are secure and tagging trailers with a name or distinctive mark so they can be traced back should they be stolen. Installing a CCTV monitoring system with obvious signage and installing electric gates on farms to make it more difficult for thieves to access them are also important security measures,” he added.

Mr Hartnett said that in light of recent fuel price increases at the pumps, the theft of agricultural diesel is becoming an increasing issue for farmers.

“This is a huge problem. At any given time there could be thousands of litres of valuable diesel in a farm storage tank and losing that is a huge financial burden, especially if the storage tanks are damaged and need to be replaced. Our advice is to keep storage tanks out of view if at all possible and make sure they are well secured,” said Mr Hartnett.

His comments were echoed by Fermoy-based Garda crime prevention officer Sgt John Kelly, who said the launch this week of the annual Garda ‘Lock Up, Light Up’ campaign for homeowners is equally relevant to members of the farming community.

“We have received isolated reports of thefts of machinery from farms over recent weeks and in particular the theft of agricultural diesel,” said Sgt Kelly.

“We work closely with the IFA to get the message of farm security across to rural communities and by and large this has been successful. However, farmers need to be aware that must not let their guard down at any time. Thieves only need the smallest window of opportunity to strike,” he warned.

Speaking about the ‘Lock Up, Light Up’ campaign, Sgt Kelly urged homeowners to protect themselves and their homes during the winter months.

“We would particularly advise people to ‘close the door on burglars’ as analysis shows that approximately one-third of all burglaries are through the front door with most burglars using their own body weight to gain entry,” said Sgt Kelly.

Nearly half of burglaries (45%) occur between 5pm and 11pm. Over 20% of winter burglaries involved a premises that was unsecured. There is also an increase in access through rear entrances by burglars (45%), possibly due to being able to operate more easily in the cover of darkness.

“Burglaries traditionally rise during the longer winter nights. Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that,” said Sgt Kelly.

“As the days get shorter, simple steps have been proven to deter burglars, such as using an alarm, using timer switches to turn on lights, storing keys away from windows and letterboxes as well as having a lock up routine for all doors and windows,” he added.