Iconic Mallow Spa House given a new lease of life following €280k makeover

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, cutting the ribbon at the official reopening of the Spa House in Mallow. Also pictured are Cork County Council (CCC) director of services Niall Healy; CCC chief executive Tim Lucy and deputy chief executive James Fogarty; Valerie Murphy, CEO Avondhu Blackwater; Sharon Cregg, president of Mallow Chamber; Cllrs James Kennedy, Liam Madden, Tony O’Shea & Gearoid Murphy and members of the deign team behind the refurbishment works. Photos: Seán Jefferies Photography.

WIDELY recognised as being one of the North Cork regions architectural gems, the Spa House in Mallow has been given a new lease of life following its refurbishment by Cork County Council.

The iconic building, which will now serve as the town’s dedicated tourist office, home to the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) as a meeting centre for the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, was officially reopened by County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins this week after undergoing a €280,000 facelift.

During the 1720’s Mallow became a popular holiday and retreat destination after news spread across Ireland and farther afield about the medicinal and curative qualities of its spring water.

Taking inspiration from Bath in England, promenades and guests houses were built to accommodate health conscious visitors eager to test the water restorative qualities.

Spa house, which was named in recognition of a hot spring discovered on its grounds was built in 1828 by C.D.O Jephson who lived in nearby Mallow Castle to replace the existing pump house.

Designed by George Pain in the Tudor Revival Style, it contained a pump room, an apartment for medical consultations, a reading room and baths.

Over the intervening years the house was used as a private residence and after coming into the ownership of Cork County Council used as their energy office before excessive levels of radon gas discovered in the building meant it remained unoccupied for a number of years.

The restoration of the protected structure included a complete internal refurbishment, new windows and extensive external conservation work.

Speaking at the reopening of the iconic building Cllr Collins said he was delighted to see it being brought back into use.

“The Spa House has fascinating history and the water from this site was even bottled and sold in Cork city more than 200-years-ago,” said Cllr Collins.

“Its legacy is one that blends tourism and entrepreneurship, so it is fitting that it should be returning to use as a tourist office, the location for the North Cork Local Enterprise Office and as a meeting space for the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership,” he added.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the Spa House project was just one element of an overall master plan for Mallow, which has included the new boardwalk, playground and restoration works in the grounds of Mallow Castle.

Mr Lucey said that planning has also been granted for an ambitious plan of works in the Town Park, plans are also in place to convert the former Town Hall into a theatre and arts centre and a feasibility assessment on the proposed Mallow-Dungarvan Greenway was also progressing well.

“Together all of these projects will see an investment of between €20-€25 million in Mallow in a short space of time. All of this paves the way for Mallow to boom and over the next 10-years you will see a massively changed town,” said Mr Lucey.

The reopening of the Spa House also saw the launch of the a new pocket-sized Historic Town Map, which provides a brief history of Mallow from the arrival of the Norman’s in the 12th century to the present day and highlights 35 key local locations of historical interest.

Hard copies of the map are available at the new tourist office which digital copies can be downloaded at www.corkcoco.ie/en/visitor/cork-county-historic-town-maps.