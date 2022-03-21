Iconic Honan Chapel at UCC re-opens after €1.2m restoration project

Declán of Ardmore, as depicted by Harry Clarke on one of the Honan Chapel’s famous stained-glass windows. Photo: Stephen Bean/UCC.

Professor John O’Halloran, president UCC and chair of the Honan Trust; Ms Nora Geary corporate secretary UCC and trustee of the Honan Chapel, Fr Ger Dunne , Dean of Honan Chape, and Mr Micheal O’Flynn, chair of the Honan Development Committee. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

FOR more than a century it has served as welcome haven of peace and tranquillity set amidst the bustling atmosphere of one of Ireland’s most historic and prestigious seats of learning.

Consecrated in 1916 the iconic Collegiate Chapel of Saint Finbarr - better known as the Honan Chapel at University College Cork (UCC) – has now reopened to the public following an extensive €1.2 million refurbishment.

A special public mass at the chapel on Monday marked the start of a new chapter in the 106-year-old chapel, which holds special place in the hearts of generations of students and staff that have passed through UCC’s hallowed gates.

Considered to be one of the shining jewels of 20th century Irish art and architecture, the Honan Chapel and its celebrated liturgical collection are products of the Irish Arts & Crafts Movement (1894-1925), which accounts for its overall unity of style.

The chapel’s Hiberno-Romanesque style was designed by John F McMullen Snr under Dublin solicitor Sir John O’Connell.

Throughout its design and construction, Isabella Honan, the benefactor of the chapel and its collection, insisted that every aspect of the building should be made to the highest possible standard using the best locally sourced materials.

Work commenced on its latest restoration in November 2020 under a plan devised by conservation architect Peter Murphy of FMP Architects, a company that has overseen many other high-profile projects including the restoration of Castlehyde House in Fermoy and the UCC Gaol Wall.

The work incorporated specialist restoration works on the chapel’s eleven Harry Clarke stained glass windows, widely regarded as being among the finest examples of stained glass work in Ireland. They were painstakingly restored to their original condition and storm-proofed by Aria Stained Glass.

Another iconic feature of the chapel, the captivating mosaic floor with its intricate ‘River of Life’ theme rich in Celtic symbolism, has been cleaned, repaired and sealed by dedicated craftspeople.

The interior of the chapel has been repainted, the pews full restored and the limestone exterior surrounds repaired, re-pointed and sealed under the direction of master craftsman Joe Costello of Stone Mad Ltd.

The project also included drainage works, landscaping, a survey of the heating system and the restoration of original items including the decorative metal gate to its main entrance, while the external lighting has been replaced with an upgraded system.

Owned and administered by a Catholic charitable trust, the chapel has no independent means of income with it ongoing apostolate relying on the generosity of the Friends of the Honan.

The €1.2 million cost of the restoration project was sourced from private funding through a philanthropic campaign overseen by a development committee chaired by developer Michael O’Flynn.

He said the “phenomenal” response to the campaign was “testament to the regard and affection in which the Honan is held”.

“I wish to give our sincere thanks to the generous donors, as well as the architects, conservation experts, contractors and staff who made this happen,” said Mr O’Flynn.

Fr Gerard Dunne secretary of the Honan Trust, said the significant contribution made by women to the chapel was something often overlooked by visitors.

“The remainder of the windows in the chapel are from the Sarah Purser studio, An Tur Gloine. Many of the Honan artefacts now in storage were the work of the Dun Emer Guild in Dublin and its founder Evelyn Gleeson,2 said Fr Dunne.

“It is said that it was probably the first time in several hundred years that such items had been designed and woven in Ireland by Irish women for decoration of a church. It is wonderful that these works will endure in this special place of worship for years to come,” he added.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran said the entire University community is delighted to see the restoration works completed

“The Honan Chapel holds a special place in the hearts of our students and staff,” said Professor O’Halloran.

“I am delighted at the outcome of these works, which will preserve the chapel’s place in the centre of our campus for generations to come, and I want to thank and commend all involved in this magnificent restoration,” he added.