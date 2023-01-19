Iconic Charleville landmark is demolished

Another piece of Charleville’s old infrastructure fell to the wrecking ball last week when the decommissioned Charleville power station on the old Buttevant Road was razed to the ground by contractors working on behalf of the ESB Networks.

Popularly known locally as the Powerhouse Cross, at the junction of what was the old Cork Road and the back road to Dromina, and that leading to Holy Cross Place, Holy Cross Cemetery and the Railway Road. Previously the cross was known locally as Simon Sullivan’s Cross in deference to the people living in the cottage adjacent to the crossroads.