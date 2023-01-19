Iconic Charleville landmark is demolished

Another piece of Charleville’s old infrastructure fell to the wrecking ball last week when the decommissioned Charleville power station on the old Buttevant Road was razed to the ground by contractors working on behalf of the ESB Networks.
Popularly known locally as the Powerhouse Cross, at the junction of what was the old Cork Road and the back road to Dromina, and that leading to Holy Cross Place, Holy Cross Cemetery and the Railway Road. Previously the cross was known locally as Simon Sullivan’s Cross in deference to the people living in the cottage adjacent to the crossroads.
The electricity power station generated 110k volts and was one of the first stations commissioned in the area in the 1950’s, probably at the onset of rural electrification. It serviced Charleville town, parts of Kilmallock, Bruree, Athlacca, Banogue, Ballyhea, Ardpatrick and Newtownshandrum, as indicated by the markings on the inner walls of the building.
All the equipment that was housed in the concrete structure is now contained in three steel boxes within the ESB compound. The powerhouse was one of the first commissioned in the area in the 1950’s by the then Electricity Supply Board.
“We have moved all outlets to the Charleville 110kv station to improve continuity and facilitate increased capacity for the area,” said a communication from the ESB Networks. “This station is located close to Ardnageehy on the road to the Dawn Meats facility.
“It has also increased the voltage on the outlets to 20kv, thus improving safety and efficiency on the network. There will be increased capacity for both the Kerry Group and for Charleville town.”
The new station will also cater for other areas in North Cork and East Limerick
Prior to the onset of the ESB in the 1930’s, electricity was supplied to Charleville town since 1911 by the private Charleville Electric Company. They had their generator located in the yard of what was McCarthy’s Garage at Main Street, where now stands Dick’s SuperValu store.