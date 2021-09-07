Iconic 120 year old pub reopens as an eaterie

Croom, Co. Limerick native Emma Quaid has embarked on a new business venture running the Wild Thyme Restaurant at the Cross Roads Bar at Bregogue Cross on the Churchtown Road just outside Buttevant.

Opened as a public house in 1904, on the site of a former blacksmith’s forge, the bar fell foul of Covid-19 when the Buckley family, who took it over in 2007, decided to reinvent the premises. “It’s just the way it is for rural pubs, it’s a disaster at the moment and then Covid is on top of it,” said John Buckley at the time. John and his son Kevin transformed the pub space as they adapted to the changing needs of rural communities and the impact of Covid-19 on pubs and restaurants.

Now, Emma Quaid brings a wealth of experience to her new restaurant and starts her business just as the pandemic restrictions are eased and, hopefully, a month away from being eliminated altogether. Emma acquired her passion for food in far off Melbourne where she worked as a restaurant supervisor during her year-long stay in Australia.

Educated at Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom and at the Central College in Limerick, Emma enrolled in a course in Culinary Arts in the catering department of the Limerick Institute of Technology on her return to Ireland, emerging as a qualified professional chef. Thereafter, for the past seven years she has gained valuable experience cooking in various catering establishments, before deciding to go into business for herself and opening the Wild Thyme Restaurant at the Cross Roads Bar.

Emma will be offering her clientele the full range of delicious food including light bites, sandwiches, starters, wraps and salads, and full course evening meals. A look at her menu will confirm the rich variety and wide range of fare on offer from the sumptuous full Irish breakfast to the extensive evening meal main courses and desserts, and all at very affordable prices. Emma will also be offering take-away dinners and breakfasts, and will operate an outside catering service as well.

The restaurant at the century-plus old Crossroads Bar has been brightly decorated, and Emma has put her own stamp on the premises with her flower themed décor, resulting in a bright and welcoming atmosphere. This greatly adds to the dining experience and patrons will also be able to enjoy a drink from the bar or a glass of wine with their meal when her liquor licence comes through for the restaurant in a few weeks.

Emma’s Wild Thyme Restaurant brings a new lease of life to the long established Cross Roads premises which was originally a blacksmith’s forge, which, after its evolvement into a bar continued to serve the community of the area.