IBTS issues urgent appeal to regular blood donors as Covid impacts stocks

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has said it needs to collect 12,000 donations of blood over Christmas and the New Year to meet demand into 2022.

THE Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal to regular donors to give blood, saying that high levels of Covid-19 within the population is having a severe impact on donor availability.

IBTS acting operations director Barry Doyle said the service was in particular appealing to donors with the blood groups O-, A- and B-, after an appeal failed to yield enough donations to sustain the level supply needed to cover the Christmas period.

“The current Covid-19 situation and the recent cancellation of clinics as a consequence of Storm Barra has resulted in high numbers of cancellations at clinics and the IBTS is urgently asking healthy donors to respond to when they receive a text from us,” said Mr Doyle.

“A pre-amber alert has been issued in line with the national blood shortage plan, which requests conservative use of blood and donations are needed to avoid the cancellation of elective surgeries requiring blood support,” he added

In response to the current situation the IBTS has arranged extra clinics over Christmas and the New Year across the city and county. Details of all the clinics that will be in operation over the holiday period can be found at www.giveblood.ie.

Mr Doyle said the clinics were especially vital for harvesting blood for young babies, who are only able to receive blood that is no more than five-days old following its collection.

“On any given day 200 people received transfusions in Irish hospitals with the demand for blood, even over the Christmas period, remaining constant,” said Mr Doyle.

“We need to collect 12,000 donations before and during the festive period, to safely support the health service into the New Year. We rely on our donors and are urging them to give a priceless gift this Christmas - the gift of life.”

“Appointments are booked entirely on the phone with donors being pre-screened before an appointment is made for them to attend the a clinic in order to ensure their safety and that of the IBTS staff.

“We are asking our regular donors to book an appointment when they receive a text from us, especially the O-, A- and B- donors,” said Mr Doyle.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank donors for their support in what has been a very challenging year for everybody and to continue that support into 2022,” he added.