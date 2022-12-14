IBTS issues urgent appeal to give blood over festive period

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service said it needs 10,000 donations of blood over Christmas and the New Year to meet demand into 2023.

THE Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal to donors to give blood over the festive period, with high levels of illness among the public having a severe impact on donor availability and available stocks.

IBTS director of donor services, Paul McKinney, said the service was in particular appealing to donors within the high demand blood groups O-, B- and A.

“This is especially important given the ongoing challenges with donor availability due the level of illness in the community, with almost 20% of all appointments being cancelled each week,” said Mr McKinney.

In response to the current situation the ITBS has arranged extra clinics over Christmas and the New Year across the city and county. Details of all the clinics that will be in operation over the holiday period can be found at www.giveblood.ie.

Mr McKinley said the clinics were especially vital for harvesting blood for young babies, who are only able to receive blood that is no more than five-days old following its collection

“One any given day 200 patients receive blood in Irish hospitals and the demand for blood over Christmas is constant,” said Mr McKinney.

Over the next three weeks we need to collect 10,000 donations to safely support the health service over Christmas and into the New Year. We rely on our donors and are urging them to give a priceless gift this Christmas - the gift of life,” he added.

The IBTS has urged regular donors who receive a text from them to do an eligibility test at www.giveblood.ie to make sure that can donate before booking an appointment.

“If you do make an appointment please try and keep it as we are having large amounts of no shows and cancellations at short notice,” said Mr McKinney.

“We would also like to thank donors for their incredible support in what has been a very challenging year for everyone and we hope they continue that support into 2023.”