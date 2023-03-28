IBEC - lack of affordable housing is impacting on Cork’s ability to attract new businesses

THE lack of affordable and accessible housing is harming Cork’s competitiveness and ability to attract new businesses into the city and county.

That’s according to IBEC, the body that represents Irish business, which this week met with business leaders in Cork to discuss the issue of housing under the umbrella of its ‘Better Lives, Better Business’ campaign.

The meeting came following the recent publication of IBEC’s ‘Better Housing, Better Business’ report, which contained a raft of measures aimed at speeding up the delivery of viable and affordable homes.

A recent IBEC survey that 70% of companies identified the lack of housing for staff as a challenge to their business operations in 2023 – with more than a quarter of respondents identifying the impact of housing availability on employees as one of the top external priorities for their business.

Another IBEC commissioned survey found that 59% of people in Cork said their general life had dis-improved over the past five years - with 23% saying that affordable housing would make the he biggest difference in improving their lives.

Speaking at this week’s meeting IBEC’s head of regional policy, Helen Leahy, said housing was “a key component of competitiveness, it impacts on the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for investment.”

She said this held particular relevance for Cork, given the National Planning Framework (NPF) prediction that Cork will become the fastest growing city region in Ireland, with a projected 50-60% population increase by the year 2040.

“A well-functioning housing sector is critical to the overall health of society and the economy and has a direct impact on the cost of living and wage demands,” said Ms Leahy.

“The primary challenge is to deliver a housing supply sufficient to meet demand at a price level that is affordable, accessible and sustainable”, she added.

Ms Leahy said the there was a clear need to reinvigorate the policy drive around the availability and affordability of housing in Cork within the context of those challenges.

She said this would require the implementation of the suite of recommended measures contained within IBEC’s ‘Better Housing, Better Business’ report.

These include addressing emerging financing deficits, the reform of the planning and procurement system to speed delivery, a ramping up of ambition in affordable and cost-rental housing, and significant investment in skills and modern methods of construction.

“From an affordability perspective, our proposed fiscal measures would reduce the cost of a typical €400,000 new home by €30,000 and this could be achieved with immediate effect,” said Ms Leahy.

Developer Michael O’Flynn, chair and CEO of the O’Flynn Group, said the ongoing housing crisis had become a particular concern for younger workers.

“They are being financially pressed by ever-higher rents and the receding prospect of home ownership,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“This ultimately spills over into issues around well-being and productivity in the workplace. This can be a struggle when trying to fill roles due to a lack of adequate affordable accommodation,” he added.