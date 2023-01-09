Cork

IBAL survey finds Cork City is still blighted by litter problem

Fermoy praised for maintaining a consistently high standard on the IBAL anti-litter league

Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey found that discarded plastic bottles continue to be a major source of litter. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

THE final Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) anti-litter league standings for 2022 does not make for very pleasant reading for Cork City – with one suburb coming in rock bottom on the list.

Mahon has slumped from 31st position to the bottom of the league table and is the only one of the 40 cities and towns surveyed to be given the dubious honour of being given the dreaded ‘seriously littered’ label.

