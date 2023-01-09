IBAL survey finds Cork City is still blighted by litter problem

THE final Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) anti-litter league standings for 2022 does not make for very pleasant reading for Cork City – with one suburb coming in rock bottom on the list.

Mahon has slumped from 31st position to the bottom of the league table and is the only one of the 40 cities and towns surveyed to be given the dubious honour of being given the dreaded ‘seriously littered’ label.

An Taisce judges said that one again Mahon showed ‘little improvement over recent surveys’ with a number of ‘seriously littered sites.’

Cork City Centre fell from 32nd spot on the table from 12-months-ago to 38th position, with IBAL judges branding it as being ‘littered’.

Judges said that with just five of the 25 sites surveyed receiving top marks ‘Cork City is very much placed in the bottom quarter of the rankings’.

While the judges noted an improvement in some sites compared to 12-months-ago, the city centre ‘continues to struggle’, placing a particular emphasis on cigarette butts and food and alcohol related waste.

There was slightly better news for Cork’s Northside, which came in 37th on the league table released in January of last year and was described as being ‘heavily littered’.

The latest standings has seen the area move up eight places, with its designation improving to being ‘moderately littered’.

The judges noted there was ‘ongoing evidence of clean/up green area management’ and while there was evidence of ‘general scatterings of litter’ there were notable improvements at some of the sites surveyed.

There was more positive news for one Cork town, with Midleton coming in joint 10th on the league table, earning a coveted ‘cleaner that European norms’ designation.

One notable absence on the table was the north Cork town of Fermoy, which had regularly retained its place among the top-ten cleanest areas of the country for more than a decade.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan explained that was why Fermoy was not included on the latest standings.

“We felt it was important to rotate areas. Given that Fermoy consistently performs well on the table IBAL wanted to shine the spotlight on other areas,” said Mr Horgan.

“Fermoy will be included on a future league table and it is likely that Mallow will also feature on the standings at some point in this year,” he added.

Naas finished in top spot on the final IBAL 2022 standings, winning the Dr Tom Cavanagh memorial Trophy in memory of the Fermoy businessman and philanthropist and founder of the IBAL, who sadly passed away in September of last year.

Kilkenny and Maynooth were tied in second place and for the third year in succession Waterford was deemed to be Ireland’s cleanest city ahead of Galway.

Commenting on the final 2022 standings, Mr Horgan said IBAL was glad to note that cleanliness levels had improved nationwide by 6% during 2022.

Despite occupying lower positions on the table, with urban areas saw a 12% improvement.

“The results reflect a pattern of improvement since the peak of the Covid pandemic when litter levels soared, particularly in cities,” said Mr Horgan.

However, he did say that plastic bottles and cans continue to be a major source of litter, second only to sweet wrappers.

“IBAL believes the findings bolster the case for a deposit return scheme, which is due to come in this year. This scheme is sorely needed and stand to reduce our streets of a significant amounts of litter,” said Mr Horgan.

“The same applies to the coffee cup levy, given discarded cups were found on 25% of the sites surveyed,” he added.