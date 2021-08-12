Hundreds avail of ‘walk-in’ vaccination service in Mallow

Vaccinators Olivia Murphy, Orla Sexton and Dr. Máirín Harrington were on the team at the Mallow Vaccination Centre on Sunday.

Vaccine Co-ordinator Anne Marie O' Gorman with Vaccinators Nurse John Brosnan and Shóna Power were working at the Mallow Centre on Sunday.

Niamh McGuickin, Shanballymore, was accompanied by her Mum Karen: "We heard about the walk in service on the Radio, I was anxious to get it done, I'm going to St. Mary's in Mallow, so it's great to be vaccinated before school opens again," said Niamh.

Callum McNamara, Ballylanders: "My Mother saw the notice in the local Paper about being able to walk in to the Mallow Centre today, so I'm very happy to have got the vaccine".

Sisters Shauna and Leah Cremins, Glenrue, County Limerick: “We go to Scoil Pól in Kilfinnane, it’s great to have got the vaccine before school opens in a few weeks time.”

Ted White, Araglen, with his Mother Colette and Vaccine Co-ordinator Anne Marie O' Gorman at the Walk In Vaccination Clinic at Mallow GAA Grounds on Sunday. "It's great to get the vaccination today so that I can get on with life," said Ted. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

THE co-ordinator of the Mallow Covid-19 vaccination centre has said staff there have administered more than 41,000 vaccines to members of the public since opening its doors in April.

Last weekend saw hundreds of people avail of a ‘walk-in’ vaccination service at the Carrigoon centre, part of a nationwide drive to offer a first-dose Pfizer BioNTech vaccinations to people over-16 who had not registered with the HSE online.

Last week HSE chief Paul Reid tweeted that the initiative had been an unqualified success “outstripping expectations so far”, with more than 30,000 people availing of the service at centres over the August bank-holiday weekend.

While people of all ages availed of the walk-in service, Mr Reid was particularly fulsome in his praise for the many young people who attended the centres.

“What I witnessed last weekend in walk-in vaccination centres were younger people, mature beyond their years, with the greater good of society and our health service driving their actions,” he tweeted.

On Monday Mr Reid once again took to social media, saying that thousands more people had availed of the ‘walk-in’ service, including hundreds at the Mallow, centre last weekend.

“Almost another 9,000 people had a dose 1 vaccine administered in our walk-in centres this weekend. Two-thirds of these hadn’t previously registered,” tweeted Mr Reid.

“All age groups attended and on occasions full families attended. We’re on the final leg of the vaccination programme now.”

Mallow vaccination centre co-ordinator Ann Marie O’Gorman said staff had reported a steady attendance at last Sunday’s ‘walk-in’ service, with people travelling from far and wide to avail of it.

“It’s been very good. Word got out through all media formats and we are very pleased with the turnout,” said Anne Marie.

“We all know the seriousness of this illness and people who are vaccinated stand a much better chance of recovery. Also, it’s great to see so many young people here today, it means that as they go back to school in a few weeks they are protected and they can resume some sort of normal life again,” she added.

Anne Marie said that more than 41,000 people have been vaccinated at the Mallow centre, with the HSE confirming this week that registration for 12-15 year olds has commenced this week.

“We’ve vaccinated huge numbers of people here, which is extraordinary for such a small centre and it’s all credit to the wonderful team here.

“We have vaccinators, a medical team MTAs, admin staff, Civil Defence, Red Cross and the security team all working together and making sure everything runs smoothly,” she said.

“The success of the centre is down to the team effort and we are very grateful to all the staff who have given their time so generously to be able to provide this service” she said.

Asked about the reported number of ‘breakthrough’ cases that have occurred in people who have been fully vaccinated, Anne Marie said the vaccine offers a degree of immunity that prevents the severe effects of Covid.

“But it does not prevent someone from catching the disease,” she said, explaining that 80% of transmission is asymptomatic.

“This means you don’t know if you’ve got it or not and, as a result, it’s essential to still follow the basic guidelines of hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing,” said Anne Marie.

“This is still as important as ever, even if you are vaccinated, as vaccination only prevents the severe effects of Covid. So infection control procedures still need to be adhered to.”