Hundreds of bikers set to hit the road in memory of a ‘fallen colleague’ and raise money for Pieta

Organisers and participants are gearing up for the return of the Mick O’Regan Memorial Run, which will take place on Saturday, Augusts 6 from Kit Roche’s Bar, Buttevant. Since it was first staged in 2013 the event has raised more than €160,000 for suicide and self harm awareness and prevention charities.

AFTER a two-year Covid enforced break hundreds of bikers are set to once again hit the highways and byways of North Cork to honour the memory of a “fallen friend”.

The 2022 Mick O’Regan Memorial Run in aid of Pieta, the centre for the prevention of suicide and self-harm, will take place from Kit Roche’s Bar in Buttevant on Saturday August 6.

The event started out as a simple tribute to Mick O’Regan from Buttevant, who passed away in 2012, with the first run the following year raising €9,500 for Suicide Aware.

Since then it has developed into a movement bringing bikers from across Munster together in a spirit of solidarity, raising more than €160,000 for self harm and suicide awareness charities in the process.

Chief organiser Bertie O’Regan said the run was both an opportunity for Mick O’Regan’s friends to “remember his life and wonderful personality” and “get their motorbikes out to help save lives.”

“This is our way of paying tribute to a fallen friend and highly respected and liked member of the tight-knit biking community in Cork. The fact that hundreds of bikes take part in the run each year is testament to just how much Mick meant to so many people,” said Bertie.

“This year will be extra special as it will mark 10-years since the first run and we are aiming to make it the biggest and best yet. It is utterly astounding that out of an awful tragedy the run has raised €163,483.86 for suicide charities since it was established. Once again, the proceeds from the run will help Pieta carry on the great work they do for the vulnerable among us - all of it free of charge,” he added.

Bertie pointed out that according to Pieta it costs in the region of €1,000 to provide assistance and counselling services for each of their clients in need of their help.

“This means that the Mick O’Regan Memorial Run, through its organisers, sponsors and amazing participants, has saved 163 lives over the years. Pieta has also said that for each person that dies by suicide, a further 70 people are adversely affected,” said Bertie.

“So, 11,573 lives have been changed for the better because of the Mick O’Regan Memorial Run. They say motorcycles are dangerous but in the right hands, look what they can do. I can’t think of better reason to get the bike out of the shed and head to Buttevant on August 6,” he added.

Entry is by donation and participants can sign in from 10.30am at Kit Roche’s Bar before the convoy of bikes heads off at 12.30pm.

Prior to the run there will be live on-street music and entertainment and a post-run barbecue at Kit Roche’s with spot prizes and a raffle for a Bell helmet for participants.

For more information about the Mick O’Regan Memorial Motorcycle Run contact Bertie on 087 638 4273.

For more about Pieta visit www.pieta.ie.