Huge crowds descend upon Meelin for Twomey Remorial Weekend

Elber Twomey chatting to Liz O’ Riordan, Boherbue and Edel O’ Sullivan, Meelin, at the Twomey Remorial Walk in Meelin on Sunday. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Ger Angland and Gillian Martin putting the finishing touches to the signage ahead of the Twomey Remorial Walk in Meelin on Sunday.

Megan Sheahan, Meelin and Norita Keane, Ballydesmond, were looking after the background music at the Twomey Remorial Weekend.

Elber Twomey with some of the volunteers who helped organise the various events during the Twomey Remorial Weekend in Meelin.

FOR most people, turning a major tragedy into something positive would be almost impossible but that is exactly what Elber Twomey continues to do annually in running the Twomey Remorial Weekend which, to date, has raised in excess of €162,000 for various charities.

Ten years ago as a result of an accident in the UK, Elber was seriously injured while her husband Connie, their young son Oisín and their unborn baby lost their lives.

Speaking to The Corkman on Monday after another successful weekend, Elber thanked all who turned up in support.

“There was a great turn out again this year, supporters came from many parts of the country and the weather was lovely. People often say to me beforehand ‘I hope we get the weather’ but I always say Connie Twomey [Elber’s late husband] looks after the weather and he did again this year.

“It’s just beautiful the way the community rallies around to help organise all the events, it takes around 100 people in total.

“The Kanturk Gardaí were fantastic too, they helped patrol every event. Health and safety was so well looked after as our biggest concern every year is that every one gets back safely,” Elber said.

It was certainly an action-packed weekend which kicked off on Saturday night with a table quiz in the new beer garden at O’Callaghan’s Pub in Meelin village. Then there was an early start on Sunday morning for the 120 people who took part in the 55k cycle with participants from Kanturk, Abbeyfeale, Newcastlewest and Sliabh Luachra Cycling Clubs all taking part.

Later on Sunday, runners and walkers descended on Meelin village in their droves to support the 5K Run and Walk.

The Remorial Weekend culminated on Monday evening with a hurling blitz involving all the local GAA clubs. With road safety firmly at the forefront of her mind, Elber gifted high-viz jackets to all the children taking part.

“I chatted to the children at the blitz on Monday evening about the importance of road safety. I briefly explained how the seat belt saved my life and I said to them ‘sometimes people forget, so let it be your job when you get into the car to remind everyone to put on their seat belts’,” she said.

Elber paid tribute to all the volunteers as well as local shops and businesses that provided amazing support with donations of water and food for the participants at the various events over the weekend.