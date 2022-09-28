HSE seeking to recruit home helps in Cork

The HSE said the new roles offer attractive rates of pay, job security and access to a pension scheme and the opportunity to develop a career within the healthcare sector. Stock image.

THE HSE has announced it is undertaking a major recruitment drive, seeking applications for healthcare support assistants (formerly known as home helps) based at various locations across Cork and Kerry.

The full and part-time roles come with contracts for up to 39-hours per week and a salary scale starting at €29,710 rising to €38,290.

The HSE said the roles involve working closely with people, supporting them to live independently in their own homes, assisting them with daily living including essential personal care. “Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides more than a quarter-of-a-million hours of home support each month, 284,000 hours last July alone,” said a HSE spokesperson.

“We are working to maximise recruitment opportunities for the home support service so that we can provide a high-quality service at home for those who need it,” they added.

The spokesperson said that in addition to the attractive salaries and hours, the positions offer job security and access to a pension scheme, paid travel time and expenses and ongoing training with opportunities to develop a career within the HSE.

Recruitment co-ordinator Noreen Cremin said support assistants provide a vital role within their communities by enhancing the quality of life of older people living at home, enabling them to stay in their own homes longer than might otherwise be possible.

“I think now, more than ever, the general public and the health service itself really appreciate the care that support assistants can provide by enabling people to live at home, safely and for as long as is reasonably possible,” said Ms Cremin.

“There are huge benefits to working with the HSE, including progression opportunities significant support from management to support people in their day-to-day working lives,” she added.

Support assistant Tim Moynihan, who retrained to work in the health services, echoed these sentiments saying he found his new career to be “very rewarding.”

“A wise man once said that you’re happy if someone does something for you – but you are a lot happier if you do something for someone else,” said Tim.

“The biggest thing when we go into someone’s house is that we have respect for that person going in the door and there is huge appreciation once you build up the trust of a client.

“That experience alone is very rewarding,” he added.

The deadline for applications for the new role has been set for noon on Tuesday, October 11.

To find out more about the roles and the application process visit www.hse.ie/jobs.