HSE launch drive to recruit healthcare support assistants in Cork and Kerry

A CAMPAIGN launched by the HSE is aiming to recruit up to 300 healthcare support assistants (formerly known as home helps) across Cork and Kerry.

The new roles will be based at locations across both counties, with the closing date for applications set for Friday, January 21.

Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare said successful applicants would play a vital role in helping people to live independently in their own homes “making a real difference to communities”.

“Working in partnership with service users and their families, the seven-day personalised service provides people with support at home for activities of daily living,” said a spokesperson.

“The roles have attractive rates of pay with paid travel time and expenses, job security and access to a pension scheme, full-time or part-time employment with contracts of up to 39 hours a week available and ongoing training and support with the chance to develop your career within the HSE,” they added.

Full details of the roles and eligibility criteria are available at details are available by following the link at www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/job-search.