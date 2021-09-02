HSE apologises over death of mother and baby in hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital has apologised to the family of a 36-year-old North Cork woman and her three-day-old baby who died after the woman suffered an apparent epileptic fit while breastfeeding the baby in the hospital.

Counsel for the HSE and Cork University Maternity Hospital, Conor Halpin SC apologised to the family of Marie and Darragh Downey from Knockanevin, Kildorrery, Co Cork at the inquest into their deaths at Cork City Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Ms Downey was found lying partly on the floor and partly on the bed of her single room in the CUMH shortly after 8am on March 25th 2019 and there was blood at her mouth as well as other clinical signs that she had suffered an epileptic convulsion.

When the medical team and nurses moved Ms Downey to assess the situation, they discovered that her baby, Darragh was lying under her in a manner that suggested that Ms Downey may have been breastfeeding the baby when she suffered the convulsion.

Attempts to resuscitate Ms Downey proved unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 8.20am while Darragh was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where he was diagnosed with having sustained newborn brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

He was put on a ventilator but following an assessment of his condition and a discussion with his father, Kieran the next day, the ventilator was switched off and he died peacefully at around 5pm on March 26th 2019.

On Monday, Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn opened the inquests into the deaths of Ms Downey and her infant son and an apology was issued by the HSE and Cork University Maternity Hospital to Ms Downey’s widow, Kieran and her other children, James and Sean over the tragedy.

In the apology read out in court by Mr Halpin SC, Prof John Higgins, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and clinical director of Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate at the South/Southwest Hospital Group, said CUMH would like to sincerely apologise for what happened.

He said that the CUMH wanted to apologise to Ms Downey’s husband, Kieran, their sons, James and Sean, and to her parents and family for the events that occurred while their loved ones were under the care of CUMH which resulted in the tragic loss of their lives.

“We cannot possibly comprehend the devastating impact these losses have had on you and your family. We have carefully reviewed the management of Marie’s case along with a formal external review of which you were part,” said Prof Higgins in his apology to Mr Downey.

“We have taken a number of steps with the ultimate aim of ensuring the safety of our patients at all times in CUMH. On behalf of all the staff of CUMH especially those who were involved in care of Marie and baby Darragh we are truly sorry and wish to express our deepest sympathies.” Senior Counsel Oonagh McCrann representing obstetrician, Prof Keelin O’Donoghue, said her client wished to be associated with the HSE’s apology to the Downey family for the sequence of events which led to the loss of the life of Ms Downey and her three-day-old baby

“She would like to express her deepest regret and sadness at the death of the late Mrs Downey and baby Darragh and indeed I would also like on my own behalf, and on behalf of my solicitor, Justine Sayers to express our deepest sympathy for the terrible tragedy,” she said.

Senior Counsel, Dr John O’Mahony for the Downeys said his clients accepted the apology and he thanked those who gave it but added they were well familiar with “the canvassing of transparency by the HSE” and he expressed regret that “transparency has not been visited on this inquiry.”

Earlier, Cork City Coroner, Mr Comyn had ruled against allowing a HSE Systems Analysis Review Report into the deaths of Ms Downey and Darragh be admitted in evidence at the inquest and he told Dr O’Mahony SC that he would provide his reasons for his decision in writing in due course.

He granted an application by Dr O’Mahony to have a stenographer present to record proceedings while he also said that he would consider the issue of calling a neurological expert and having the inquest heard before a jury before deciding to adjourn the inquest until September 23rd for mention.

Mr Comyn told Dr O’Mahony SC that he was fully conscious of the desire by the Downey family to have the inquest heard as expeditiously as possible but he could not give any guarantee as sought by Dr O’Mahony that he would be able to hold the inquest this side of Christmas.

“I understand how important it is for the family and also for the other parties to the inquest that matters be dealt with as speedily as possible...I’m very anxious to facilitate the family, I fully understand the problems and difficulties it causes them and also the other side.”

Ms Downey’s widower, Kieran, took to the witness stand to ask the coroner to try and hold the inquest as quickly as possible so they can try and get some closure. “We have had two and a half years of pain,” he told Mr Comyn.