How Cork entrants performed in the 2022 Tidy town competition

Ireland’s Tidiest Village: Rosscarbery.

Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town & South West/Mid-West Regional Award Winner:

Clonakilty.

Young Persons in Tidy Towns Award:

Highly Commended - Cobh.

Waters and Communities Award:

Regional Winner - Cobh Tidy Towns & Clean Coast.

All-Ireland Pollinator Award:

Large Town Regional & National Winner:

Cobh.

Island Award:

National Winner:

Sherkin Island.

Highly Commended:

Bere Island.

SuperValu School Awards:

Beaumont Girls School, Beaumont.

For the purposes of the awards Cork is divided into three geographical county sections, north, south and west.

The County awards in each section are given to the first, second and third placed entrants.

The Endeavour Award is awarded to the entrant in each county that made the biggest percentage improvement on the previous year’s score.

Below are the marks for each Cork entrant in their respective category and award winners.

Cork North:

Category A – Population Under 200:

Coolagown - 356 (County first & Silver Medal.

Kiskeam - 340.

Sallybrook - 325.

Knockraha - 305.

Lismire - 268.

Knocknagree – 236. (Endeavour Award).

Cullen – 233.

Category B - Population 201 - 1,000:

Castletownroche – 351. (County Second & Bronze Medal).

Kildorrery - 347. County Third

Castlelyons/Bridesbridge - 338.

Milford - 338.

Banteer - 330.

Boherbue - 312.

Newtownshandrum - 28.

Conna - 280.

Dromahane - 273.

Twopothouse & Newtwopothouse - 244.

Castlemagner - 237.

Category C - Population 1,001 - 2,500:

Millstreet - 346. (Bronze Medal).

Kilworth - 339.

Kanturk - 311.

Newmarket - 307.

Category D - Population 2,501- 5,000:

Mitchelstown -314.

Charleville - 306.

Category E –Population 5,001 - 10,000:

Fermoy - 330.

Mayfield/Montenotte/St Lukes – 210.

Category F Population 10,001 - 15,000:

Mallow - 320.

Cork South:

Category A:

Ballinadee – 331.

Carrigadrohid/Killardrish -324.

Baile Mhuirne – 305.

Clondrohid – 284.

Inch and Mount Uniacke – 278.

Cape Clear Island – 214.

Category B:

Kilbrittain – 353. (Bronze Medal).

Innishannon – 345.

Glounthaune – 344.

Ladysbridge – 322.

Belgooly – 315.

Grenagh – 311.

Ballymakeera – 309.

Killeagh - 304.

Waterfall – 300.

Ballinhassig – 297.

Mogeely – 289.

Minane Bridge – 281.

Monkstown – 267.

Ringaskiddy – 227.

Lisgoold/Leamlara – 224.

Category C:

Shandon – 271.

Category D:

Macroom – 352. (Silver Medal).

Carrigtwohill – 325.

Ballinlough – 208.

Category E:

Youghal – 354. (County Third & Gold Medal).

Kinsale – 352. (Gold Medal).

Bandon – 338. (Bronze Medal).

Category F:

Cobh – 362. (County Second & Gold Medal).

Category G:

Ballincollig – 363. (County First & Gold Medal).

Carrigaline – 349. (Gold Medal).

Douglas – 321.

Togher – 305.

Category H - Population 25,001 and over:

Bishopstown – 261. (Endeavour Award).

CORK WEST;

Category A:

Eyeries – 352. (Bronze Medal).

Rathbarry – 351. (Bronze Medal).

Sherkin Island – 341.

Newcestown – 337.

Ardfield – 328.

Kilcrohane – 319.

Glandore – 311.

Inchigeela – 311.

Cuil Aodha – 303.

Whiddy Island – 296.

Toormore – 287. Ring – 285. Dursey Island – 280.

Castletownshend – 277.

Ahiohill – 250.

Category B:

Rosscarbery – 364. (County Second & Gold Medal).

Timoleague – 358. (County Third and Silver Medal).

Ballydehob – 355. (Bronze Medal).

Bere Island – 347.

Glengarriff – 346.

Baltimore – 340.

Union Hall – 337.

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh – 335.

Courtmacsherry – 324.

Schull – 320.

Kealkill – 318.

Aherla – 308.

Ballineen/Enniskeane – 297.

Ballinspittle – 289.

Ballylickey – 286.

Durrus – 280. (Endeavour Award).

Drinagh – 253.

Coachford – 249.

Category C:

Dunmanway – 340.

Castletownbere – 329.

Category D:

Clonakilty – 365. (County First & Gold Medal).

Bantry – 357. (Gold Medal).

Skibbereen – 351. (Silver Medal).