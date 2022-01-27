How 80k Cork homes could cut emissions with new fuels

Ger Kelleher of MJK Oils in Clondrohid is a member of the Alliance for Zero Carbon and is pictured here with Alliance CEO, Kevin McPartlan.

A NEW report has outlined how 80,000 homes in Cork could cut their carbon emissions by using new liquid fuels at a time when oil and other carbon fuel prices are reaching record highs.

According to research from consultancy firm AECOM, the Government is facing a challenge to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 as the prohibitive costs involved have resulted in slow progress, coupled with the ever-increasing fuel prices being experienced by households.

AECOM’s report titled ‘A Review of the Irish Residential Heating Sector’ was commissioned by OFTEC which represents the interests of boiler, oil storage, and supply equipment manufacturers and a network of trainers within the oil and renewable heating industry.

They partnered with Fuels for Ireland, a membership organisation, representing companies that import, distribute and market liquid fuels and operate forecourts.

Another group to be involved is UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association, the trade association for the liquid fuel distribution distribution sector. They have come together under the banner of ‘The Alliance for Zero Carbon’.

According to the research carried out by AECOM, switching to a 50% biofuel blend could reduce emissions more than switching to an air source heat pump.

AECOM also found that it costs more than twice as much for a household to switch to an air source heat pump, compared to what it would cost to switch to a viable alternative including biofuel.

Kevin McPartlan, is CEO of Fuels for Ireland and the spokesperson for the newly-launched Alliance for Zero Carbon Heating, which commissioned this research. He said that the findings show the role which new liquid fuels and blends can play.

“All across the country, people want to make their own contribution to reducing emissions, and the new liquid fuels which are coming online could allow them to do just that.

“AECOM’s new research demonstrates that the use of a 50% oil and biofuel blend would produce 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 10 years, compared to the 53 tonnes produced by a heat pump.

“Helping Cork homeowners move to biofuels would be a fantastic outcome which is financially within the reach of virtually all consumers,” Mr. McPartlan said.

He also noted that the installation of heat pumps often requires extensive deep retrofitting processes which impose a far greater financial burden.

“Given that the average cost of such a retrofit is €56,000 - and given that the average grant in 2021 was €15,000 - it is easy to see why this is unaffordable for so many households, why uptake has been so low, and why the Government is lagging behind their targets.”

The members of the Alliance for Zero Carbon have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their products by 50% by 2035, while doing everything they can to achieve zero carbon heating as soon as possible.

The Alliance for Zero Carbon Heating is now developing pilot projects in Ireland which will see these new liquid fuels being used in demonstrator projects.

The Alliance CEO has called on the Government to incentivise a shift towards fuels which can dramatically reduce carbon emissions in the coming years, including alternatives which can cut emissions by up to 86%.

Citing the example of the Biofuels Obligation Scheme in the transport sector and how it had helped to slash emissions, he called on the Government to ensure that the low carbon alternatives are not taxed in the same way as kerosene. He also added that they need to engage directly with the industry to develop a system of energy credits which would incentivise further progress in this area.

“Up until now, around four in ten Irish households depend on oil – including an overwhelming majority of households across broad swathes of rural Ireland – have not had a real choice, and they have been feeling the effects of sharp rises in carbon taxes and other cost increases due to Government actions.

“But the AECOM research demonstrates that solutions are now on the horizon which will allow those who currently rely on oil to significantly reduce their carbon emissions at an affordable cost. And we in the Alliance for Zero Carbon Heating will do everything in our power to help them do this.

“Advanced, renewable, synthetic and biofuels will be a crucial part of meeting home heating needs and achieving net carbon neutrality, and it is time for the Government to take the steps needed to accelerate this transition.”