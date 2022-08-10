Housing charity urges the Government to tackle rental crisis in forthcoming budget

HOW bad does the rental crisis have to get for State intervention to bring relief for private renters?’

That was the question posed by Threshold, the national housing charity, in response to the record high increases outlined in the latest Daft.ie rental report.

The Daft.ie report, has come on the back of the latest Rental Tenancies Board (RTB) Rent Index which listed a 9.2% rise in rents during Q1 of the year, with the board also recording a significant increase in the number of eviction notices served on private renters.

Threshold said that with the number of adults and children experiencing homelessness now exceeding 10,000, the situation ‘yet again paints a dire picture of both the current and future situation for private renters in Ireland’.

According to the charity sustained rent increases have continued, despite the fact that roughly three-quarters of tenancies are located in Rent Pressure Zones, where annual increases are capped at 2%.

Threshold said it noted a “total disregard of the rules by certain landlords”, adding that private renters should not be expected to pay what it described a “unlawful rent increases”.

The charity’s chief executive, John-Mark McCafferty, pointed out increases had been particularly severe in areas not protected by RPZ rules, with some rents increasing by as much as €165 per month.

He said out this equated to the cost of a child’s uniform or their schoolbooks for a new school year and was resulting in “increased financial strain on families already struggling to pay their bills”.

“Those looking to rent a room have experienced unjustifiable increases in rents with prices up an average of 15% year-on-year in every large town and city in the country. Those renting a single room will pay approximately an extra €100 month compared to last year, at a time when inflation is almost 10%.”

“Threshold hopes to see enhanced supports for renters in the forthcoming budget, as well as tax changes for landlords which are linked to improved security of tenure for tenants and their families,” he added.

Mr McCafferty said Threshold was particularly concerned about the adverse impact private rental costs will have on students starting or returning to college.

“Even the cheapest room on offer exceeds the SUSI grant and what a student can make while working part time. For this reason, students are warned to be aware of scams and fraudulent adverts,” said Mr McCafferty.

He said Threshold advised students to check the authenticity of providers, visit accommodation and check that keys actually work before making any financial commitment.

“They should not transfer funds in person, via bank transfer or through a company to someone claiming to be an agent or landlord of a prospective property without verifying their bona fides,” said Mr McCafferty.