Housing boost but why no move on Dunnes Stores flats in mid Cork town?

THE eagerly awaited approval of a housing scheme for one- or two-person homes and apartments in Sleaveen was given the green light at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

It’s the culmination of a lot of work by Council officials and the elected members of Macroom/Millstreet Municipal District Council and will provide 16 one- or two-person units at Sleaveen. The overall development comprises four two-storey two-bedroom homes; 10 one-storey one-bedroom units and two one-storey two-bedroom units, so commendations all around to those who put in the many hours of hard work.

It comes on top of earlier planning approval for a development of eight units of similar size in town. This type of accommodation for one or two people or small families is vital for towns like Macroom as they expand and, in the case of the mid Cork town, this expansion is going to happen even more quickly in future with the advent of the bypass.

I reported last week that there was a giddy sense of excitement in the town about the imminent opening of the Macroom section – I should have mentioned that it might be due to the new roundabouts!

With all the effort it takes to get 24 units of housing approved, I wonder why there’s so little attention, it seems to me, being paid to the small matter of the 20 apartments which have lain empty over the Dunnes Stores superstore, down near the mart, since they were built in 2005?

I know I’m from out of town, and maybe it’s painfully obvious to everyone else, but in the three years I’ve been reporting on Macroom, I haven’t heard them mentioned once at a Council meeting. Not even a whisper!

If there are issues, why haven’t they been aired? I have called and e-mailed Dunnes Stores about it, but there’s been no response. Will I have to submit a Freedom of Information request?