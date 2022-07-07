Houses offered in north Cork during Adare Ryder Cup in 2027- for €45k

One of the properties in the Charleville area being offered for use during the Ryder Cup in Adare in 2027 - at €45,000

Properties in the Charleville area of north Cork are being offered for rent during the Ryder Cup when it comes to Adare in 2027 at a cost of €45,000 for accommodation for the world renowned golfing event .

On one website, three properties described as being in the Charleville area are on offer. The cost of renting out one property is given as €45,00€300. This property is a five bed room 5,000 square feet house on a 2.25 acre site with ample space for helicopter landing. It has three reception rooms, a large kitchen and adjoining conservatory.

A second house, described as a three bedroom home, is also available at €30,000 while the owners of the third property, a bungalow, ask interested parties to request the price directly from them.

There are houses being made available in Clare, Limerick, north Kerry and Tipperary for the tournament which will attract most of the world’s top golfers as the US elite take on the best of Europe to win one of the sport’s most coveted prizes.

Prices range from €30,000 for a property in Ballybunion to properties in Limerick and Clare which are on offer at €50,000.

While the event only lasts three days from September 29 to October 1, the houses would be required for up to ten days to allow golfers get some pre tournament rounds at some of the region’s world ranked clubs.

The recent JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare, which attracted some of the sport’s biggest names to the picturesque Limerick village in the days after the Irish Open, saw players like Tiger Woods and Scottie Schieffler play rounds in Ballybunion and Tralee Golf Clubs.

Charleville Golf Club in north Cork will be hoping to see some big names at the club when the Ryder Cup comes to Adare in 2027.