Hosepipe ban may be widened as reservoirs come under pressure

The hosepipe ban in West Cork could be extended across the county as a combination of warm weather and increasing demand on supplies see water levels at local reservoirs continue to fall.

FOLLOWING the introduction of a four-week hosepipe ban covering 30 supplies across the West Cork region, Irish Water has not ruled out the possibility of similar measures being introduced in other areas of the county.

A Water Conservation Order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities, including watering gardens attached to a business premises.

Irish Water said the order for West Cork, which came into effect on Monday, was implemented following a long period of dry weather combined with a large increase in demand as a result of which a spokesperson said supplies have come under “severe stress”.

“Since November 2021 rainfall in West Cork has been below average for every month, with the exception of last June, when compared to historical rainfall records,” said the spokesperson.

“Met Éireann is forecasting a further spell of dry, warm weather for the next two weeks, which will increase the pressure on already depleted water supplies,” they added.

While Irish Water said there were no plans as yet to extend the conservation order to other parts of the county, the spokesperson did admit that supplies across areas of North Cork were coming under pressure.

“Currently water levels at the Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Barracurra and Taur reservoirs are noticeably down. Night-time restrictions are required on the Ballinatona water scheme again this week, with restrictions also in place at Priory Park, Lismire and Killowen from 10pm to 7am this week to help regain reservoir levels,” said the spokesperson.

Elsewhere a water tanker was needed to bolster supplies at Gortnasheky as the local reservoir ran dry following increased demand on the already stretched spring supply and two tankers were needed in Creggane as the spring there was running considerably below normal levels and was unable to keep up with demand.

At Skehanagh Three tankers were required to flush main between source and the main water treatment plant due to a blockage, with the spokesperson saying they were closely monitoring the situation.

They further admitted that water supplies in Mitchelstown and Lyre “are both starting to struggle.”

When asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland show if the West Cork hosepipe ban could extended to other parts of the country, Irish Water spokesperson Margaret Attridge said it may be necessary should the supply situation supply deteriorate further.

However, the spokesperson told The Corkman that there were no plans as yet to extend the conservation order to other areas of Cork.

“Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources nationwide throughout the summer and the majority of Ireland’s 750 public water supplies continue to meet the demand,” said the spokesperson.

However, they did say the warm and dry summer had impacted on a number of suppliers and there were currently 39 areas across the country where the company had “implemented measures to maintain suppliers”.

“It is important that everyone continues to conserve water for essential use in order to maintain supplies for homes, businesses and essential services over the coming weeks and months,” said the spokesperson.

“ There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key messages are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed, reuse household water for the garden and take shorter showers,” the added.