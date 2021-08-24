Horror movie filmed at an isolated Cullen house streamed on Amazon

FOR many people the rural splendour of Cullen in North Cork may not seem like the ideal setting for a horror film. However, an isolated house set amid 70-aces of woods turned out to be the perfect setting for Cork-based writer and director Seán Breathnach spine-tingling supernatural movie ‘Beyond the Woods’, which has now been made available to view on one of the world’s most popular streaming sites. Having already been streamed on Amazon Prime in Japan, Russia and Germany the movie, which was released on DVD in 2018, has finally been made available to Irish viewers – much to Seán’s delight. “It was a real thrill to see the DVD on shelves in outlets such as HMV both here and abroad and then to see it on Amazon Prime in Japan and Germany and to hear it dubbed in Russian. But, given that it was shot in Cork and features a predominantly Cork cast and crew, it was always my dream to see it steamed in Ireland,” said Seán. “People were always asking me how they could watch the film online in Ireland, now they can at the touch of a button. It is really something special to be able to say that a movie you made is now available to watch in your home country,” he added. Starring Irene Kelleher (Game of Thrones), Seán McGillicuddy (Vikings, Game of Thrones), Ross Mac Mahon (Penny Dreadful) and Claire Loy (Casualty, The Outpost), the movie follows the chilling ordeal faced by seven friends who decide to have a long-overdue reunion in an isolated house. Seán, who has made a number of award-winning short films and music videos, said he had always had an interest in the horror genre having gown up reading books by authors including Stephen King and Dean Koontz. “It was always an ambition of mine to make a horror film and had been trying to come up with a good concept for a low-budget move for a while. I had penned a few scripts, but nothing that really hit the spot,” said Seán. His ‘lighbulb’ moment struck after watching a low-budget science-fiction film called ‘Coherence’. “I was really impressed with the what the directors of the film had achieved with minimal locations and a small cast and crew and thought to myself ‘I can do that’”, said Seán. “After then seeing a real-life story about a fiery sink-hole opening up in China I decided to combine the two – creating a supernatural horror and making the sink-hole a gateway to the underworld”. “It’s not the kind of gory horror movie some might expect. It is more of a psychological drama that plays out as much in the viewers head as it does on screen,” he added. Shot in the space of a fortnight and on an initial budget of just €10,000, the movie received rave reviews, with Empire Magazine’s Kim Newman name-checking it as one of his “must see” movies of 2018. ‘Beyond the Woods’ has also been nominated for a number of international awards along the way. “It has been amazing to see a film that you put your heart and soul into being praised by your peers within the industry and to see how far the movie has travelled and how well it has been received,” said Seán. “Amazon Prime making it available to steam at home in Ireland is really the icing on the cake,” he added.