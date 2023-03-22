Hope that historic Cork chalice will be put on display in native county

THE historic Mount Keefe Chalice, a relic from near Newmarket of the penal law era, is to be returned to Ireland on loan, Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has confirmed.

The relic is currently on display in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It was sold ‘fair and square’ to the museum in 1929 for the sum of £400.

The news that the Irish Government had requested it be returned ‘on loan’ was confirmed by Deputy Sherlock to The Corkman. It comes as the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has pledged to return the Parthenon Marbles (also known as the Elgin Marbles after the British adventurer, Elgin, who stole them in the first place) to Greece.

When The Corkman reported on the matter previously, a spokesperson for the V&A Museum confirmed they would make it available on loan if requested.

The issue of artefacts being returned to the their home place by museums in colonising countries is becoming particularly contentious at present.

Deputy Sherlock said he was satisfied that a process had been devised to facilitate the return of the chalice, ‘if only on loan for now’.

“The modalities of the repatriation are yet to be worked out fully and no timelines have been given,” he said.

“I’m glad that the engagement has been positive so far. I imagine that this is a process that is incremental but I am encouraged that we have had a positive response.

“I would like to see it housed somewhere in Cork but its repatriation to Irish soil in the first instance will be significant.

“I’ll remain cautiously optimistic until I can see it in the flesh, so to speak.”

The location of the chalice came under the spotlight recently following a podcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to one of the participants in the ABC podcast the chalice was sold ‘fair and square’ to the British museum in 1929 for the considerable sum of £400.

Prior to that the chalice was bought in auction in 1915 from the collection left by Cork antiquarian Robert Day following his death the previous year. It was bought by the Purcell family of Buttevant and reconsecrated in 1916 as it was to be used, reportedly, in the marriage ceremony of one of the daughters of the family.

It was purchased for £49 and 15 shillings. The chalice had been purchased by Robert Day from the O’Keeffe family in Mount Keeffe near Newmarket sometime in 1880 as Mr Day, who was a leading member and long-time President of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society and had a deep interest and extensive collection of chalices.

The chalice was referred to in the 1915 auction as the Mount Keeffe chalice and said that Mount Keeffe was not the original name of the townland in which the O’Keeffes lived but it became the name after they arrived there from Cullen (in Irish, Cuilleann Uí Chaoimh/Cullen of the O’Keeffe) in the early 1800s.

The history of the chalice goes back more than two centuries prior to that, however, as it was originally made, according to a Latin inscription on its base, for the O’Keeffe family in 1590. The inscription read ‘COK.ME. FIERI. FECIT.ANNO. DOMINI 1590/Charles O’Keeffe made me in in the year of 1590 AD’.

The whereabouts of the Chalice between 1600 and the early 1800s is shrouded in mystery.One telling of the story has it that it was hidden along with the vestments of a priest in a hollow beneath a tree during the Penal Law times, an era when celebrating Mass was outlawed.

There’s also folklore which suggests that two - or possibly three priests - were executed and buried on the site of the Battle of Scarteen, an engagement between British forces and local Whiteboys in the early 1800s in which 10 or 11 locals were killed and one British soldier at least died. That battle was one of several similar skirmishes that took place between British crown forces and the White Boys at different locations along the Cork Kerry border and, most famously, at Céim an Fhia near Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

According to the Newmarket anthem, it was after 1798, ‘the Croppies were all bate’ and three priests were martyred there. Other accounts have said it was two priests who met their death, and by all accounts they were bayonetted to death, including a Fr. Gallivan and an unnamed priest reputed to have been from Kerry.

Their remains were buried where they died which, according to folklore, was on a site near where the Battle of Scarteen took place and it was on this spot that a sycamore tree sprouted and grew and became the Chalice Tree, so named as it is in the shape of a chalice.

The Chalice Tree has been dated, using a method which doesn’t involve felling it, to between 160-200 years which would tally with the story of the priests who were killed by the British following the Battle of Scarteen.