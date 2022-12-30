Homes in north Cork town to benefit from retro-fitting package

A major investment by Cork County Council is to provide signficant retrofitting upgrades for seventeen homes in the O’Callaghan Park area of Kanturk, it has been confirmed.

The works at each of the houses in the north Cork town include the installation of air-to-water heat pumps and zoned heating controls,

upgrading of attic insulation, replacement of windows and doors and installation of low energy lighting which will bring each property to a B2 BER rating.

Welcoming the Energy Retrofitting Programme for O’Callaghan Park, North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said it would be good news for the families living in these council properties.

"We have over 7,500 council homes right across Cork County and the ai m of the Council is to bring allhomes to a B2 BER rating as part of its Energy Retrofitting Programme.

“Many of these homes are in North Cork and I am glad to see we are shortly to commence these works in Kanturk”.

“Approximately 36,500 local authority homes will be retrofitted in the next decade under the National Local Authority Retrofit Programme.

"These homes will be brought to a B2/cost optimal standard with a heat pump.

"This programme of work will not only benefit Local Authorities in assisting them in the upgrade and maintenance of their housing stock, but will also directly benefit householders with an enhanced level of comfort and lower fuel costs.”

Cllr

O’Shea added that the upgrade was a significant investment in our Energy Retrofit Programme for North Cork with works in O’Callaghan Park costing in the order of €385k.

"This is an investment of almost €23k per house.

" Not only will these upgrades help us deliver on our climate commitments, but they will result in cleaner, healthier, warmer homes and cheaper energy bills for the tenants in these homes.

"I look forward to seeing these works commence in the coming weeks.”