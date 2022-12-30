Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Homes in north Cork town to benefit from retro-fitting package

Seventeen homes in Kanturk in north Cork will benefit from the retrofitting package. Expand

Close

Seventeen homes in Kanturk in north Cork will benefit from the retrofitting package.

Seventeen homes in Kanturk in north Cork will benefit from the retrofitting package.

Seventeen homes in Kanturk in north Cork will benefit from the retrofitting package.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A major investment by Cork County Council is to provide signficant retrofitting upgrades for seventeen homes in the O’Callaghan Park area of Kanturk, it has been confirmed.

The works at each of the houses in the north Cork town include the installation of air-to-water heat pumps and zoned heating controls,

Privacy