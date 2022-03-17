Home heating oil price remains high but supply situation is slowly returning to normal: Supplier

Delivery: While the news that the price of home heating oil may be stabilising is welcome, prices are still high

A NORTH Cork home heating oil distributor has said the supply situation for householders around the county is ‘settling down’ after a few crazy weeks when panic buying led to long delays before deliveries.

But the price of home heating oil remains at unprecedented levels and the likelihood is that this will be the case for the forseeable future, as long as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and its repercussions persist.

Kieran O’Keeffe of O’Keeffe Oils in Mourneabbey told The Corkman that people ordering oil at present can expect the delivery within one or two days, as per normal (apart from this week’s two bank holidays) but this had come down from much longer delays in previous weeks.

“People were panic buying,” he said. “The deliveries could take anything from 7-10 days.”

He said another reason the difficulties were easing was the fact that oil distribution was dictated by the seasons.

“If this had happened in November, December or January, the situation might have been a great deal more serious - as it is, if you get a fill of oil now it will do you until the end of Summer.”

Other home heating oil distributors contacted by The Corkman told us they were ‘crazy busy’ at present, catching up on their current orders.

One supplier who wished to remain nameless said the deliveries of home heating oil were restricted to 500 litres and they were priced on the day of delivery. On Wednesday of this week, it was €1.40 per litre and it would cost €700 for the maximum delivery permitted.

On the forecourts, prices for motor fuel have gone up by at least 50 cent per litre since Christmas, Jimmy Lucey of Christy Lucey’s Filling Station in Baile Mhic Íre told The Corkman.

He said that last week, when the excise duty cut was announced to take effect from midnight on Wednesday, many operators still had fuel for which they had paid the old excise rate and couldn’t apply the reduction until this supply was replaced by fuel at the new rate.

“It took a few days for it to take effect at some stations,” he told The Corkman.

“Prices are changing on almost a daily basis,” he said. “You have to keep an eye on what’s happening locally.”

He said that smaller stations like Luceys were impacted more severely than larger chain stations such as those operated by Apple Green and Circle K as these stations might decide to sell motor fuel close to cost and hope to recoup the difference by in station sales of food and beverages.

Driving through from Baile Mhic Íre to Mallow on Thursday and Friday of last week bore out what Jimmy Lucey was saying as petrol stations were unlikely to have reduced their fuel prices significantly on Thursday but most had dropped the prices on Friday and all were down by Saturday.

Motorists, however, will continue to pay what were previously unimagined prices for fuel and face the prospect that this could last for some time yet as the war continues in eastern Europe. The price of Brent Crude Oil on the international markets is dropping but is still relatively high.