Homage paid to Erskine Childers, an unlikely rebel

Childers was ‘a saint’, large crowd told at unveiling of commemorative stone

Cathal Brugha MacSwiney unveils the commemoration stone dedicated to Erskine Childers on the roadside near the safe house from which the republican writer and colleagues printed and published Poblacht na hÉireann, the southern edition. Expand
The commemorative stone bears the inscription: Erskine Childers, 1870-1922 Scríobhnoir (Writer), Saighdiúir (Soldier), Poblachtánach (Republican). Expand
Máire Uí Laoire gives the oration at the site of the unveiling in Réidh na nDoirí on Sunday Expand
The safe house in which Erskine Childers published Poblacht na hEireann, a newspaper he worked on with Michael O'Donovan. Expand
Erskine Childers Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

WHAT must be the first commemoration of Ireland’s Civil War took place in the Gaeltacht Múscraí village of Réidh na nDoirí on Sunday when a stone commemorating unlikely rebel Erskine Childers was unveiled by a descendant of prominent republicans Terence Mac Swiney and Cathal Brugha.

Local woman Máire Uí Laoire, whose husband Dónal, a local historian of note, gave an oration at the roadside on a sunny wintry afternoon near the safe house in which Erskine Childers along with Michael O’Donovan - who became better known as author and short-story writer Frank O’Connor later and Seán Ó Faolain - compiled, printed and published a republican newspaper, Poblacht na hÉireann, a fore-runner of An Phoblacht, the Sinn Féin newspaper of the modern era.

