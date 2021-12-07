Homage paid to Erskine Childers, an unlikely rebel

WHAT must be the first commemoration of Ireland’s Civil War took place in the Gaeltacht Múscraí village of Réidh na nDoirí on Sunday when a stone commemorating unlikely rebel Erskine Childers was unveiled by a descendant of prominent republicans Terence Mac Swiney and Cathal Brugha.

Local woman Máire Uí Laoire, whose husband Dónal, a local historian of note, gave an oration at the roadside on a sunny wintry afternoon near the safe house in which Erskine Childers along with Michael O’Donovan - who became better known as author and short-story writer Frank O’Connor later and Seán Ó Faolain - compiled, printed and published a republican newspaper, Poblacht na hÉireann, a fore-runner of An Phoblacht, the Sinn Féin newspaper of the modern era.

Several thousand copies of the newspaper were distributed around Munster during the short few weeks from August to October that Childers spent in the area.

“We’re very proud that this event is taking place here in Réidh na nDoirí today to commemorate Erskine Childers, an extraordinary patriot, soldier and writer, who spent time in this house while on the run during 1922,” said Máire Uí Laoire.

In her speech, she recounted how Childers and his comrades were protected by local IRA commander, Jamie Moynihan, grandfather of current Fianna Fáil TD in Cork North West.

“Local members of Cumann na mBan came in with food and looked after their laundry needs,” she added.

In early October, Erskine Childers’ mother was taken ill and he returned to his home in Glenadalough House in Wicklow where he was captured by Free State forces on November 10, 1922. Because he was carrying a tiny automatic pistol which, ironically, had been given to him by Michael Collins as a gift, he was court-martialled and condemned to death by firing squad. That sentence was carried out in Beggars Bush Barracks in Dublin on November 22, 1922. Childers was 52 when he died.

The night before his death, the crowd were told on Sunday, he called his son, Erskine Childers, to his cell where he told him to bear no ill will to any who had a hand in his death and that should seek each one out to shake their hand. Eventually that teenager would become a Fianna Fáil TD and Government Minister. In 1974 he was elected President of Ireland and died in office in 1975.

Before he unveiled the commemorative stone, Cathal Brugha MacSwiney read a letter from Erskine Childer’s great grandson, Erskine, who now lives in New York where he and his wife are celebrating the birth of their first born son, also Erskine, last year. The family were unable to travel due to concerns over COVID.

“Those of you gathered here today are in my thoughts and in my gratitudes today,” he wrote.

“This stone is a humbling honour to my family and I speak for them in thanking the entire Réidh na nDoirí community and the people of Cork County in particular.

“Thank you also to all those who came from a distance at this strange moment in the world, where we have been continually isolated from one another.”

He recalled how his great grandfather had on August 11 signed his will and though it contained only minor changes, the date itself was important as just a week later Erskine Childers would land in Réidh na nDoirí.

“It was at a time when the Republican Movement had turned a corner and as we know now, with the benefit of history and time, it was a Summer and Autumn of brutal consequence and darkness.

“My namesake Erskine was an absolutely fearless man.

“He is documented as having entire conversations in regards to handling fear, defeating it once and never looking back.

“He felt that being able to will away anxiety was a labour purely of the mind and not the nervous system.

“It would be a week after he signed his last will, that he was doing his duty here in Reidh na nDoirí, collating as much current news of Free State and Republican movements from his network of messengers, then crafting the text into typeset thenceforth into newsprint and into history.

“Between this house and the house adjacent to the school, he sensed that a suddent end might come for him as the news of the threats to his life became a regularity.

“He was a marked man in the Press and certainly by those in Cumann na nGaedhal that were so worried about the skill of his pen.

“Fifty two years old, a father of two, one of which would become Uachtarán na hÉireann, a brother to four siblings and a devoted husband with friends spanning the world, he was a veteran of two wars and knighted for meritorious service in seaplane flight in 1915.

“He was one of a small group of veterans that served in all branches of the royal military, the army, the navy and the air force.

“A best selling author and a pioneer of aerial photography, the British Admiralty still holds his hand drafted map of the Friesian Islands that featured in his Riddle of the Sands.

“When the Civil War landed upon him, he is described by the writer Frank O’Connor as walking straight through gunfire with only a pistol at his side, never ducking, never evading dang if he knew that God wasn’t ready for him just yet.”

In a few words, Erskine Childers IV described his great grandfather as ‘fearless, a man of his word, an idealist, uncorrupted and a visionary’,

“If you remember one thing about Erskine Childers. please let it be that when those Irishmen stood in line and stepped closer ending his life with lead, he died loving this country.

“His heart was full and, as he said to his wife, in the final twenty two page later to her from gaol: ‘I am serene’.

“This stone will stand here as a testament to the men and women of the generation that gave us a republic and for those in future who shouldn’t underestimate what devotion and conviction can achieve, even by one printed page at a time.

“Thank you and stay safe, Erskine Childers.”

Following this moving letter, which was read as Gaeilge to the crowd by Cathal Brugha McSwiney to the attendance, the stone bearing the inscription ‘Erskine Childer, 1870-1922, Scríobhnóir, Saighdiúir, Poblachtánach was unveiled. The stone itself was sourced, engraved and put in place by skilled craftesmen from Baile Mhúirne firm, Múscraí Memorials while support was also given to the event by local carpentry firm Earraí Adhmaid Teo, the Mills Inn, Caseys Undertakers and the committee at Ionad Áise Réidh na nDoirí.

A laurel wreath was placed at the stone by local writer and poet, Seán de Búrca while Micí Ó Ceallaigh sang the National Anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann after prayers were said in memory of the dead.

The event itself was organised by the Dáimh Staire of Acadamh Fódhla, a group which received heritage funding from Cork County Council and sponsorship from ESB International. The Erskine Childers site will be one of the sites of a trail which the Dáimh Staire (History Faculty) is developing to inform visitors to the area as they go on a tour of sites where a great many incidents occurred during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Information is being collated to feature on an app which will guide visitors on the trail which will be known as ‘Lorg na Laoch/The Path of Heroes’ when it is complete.