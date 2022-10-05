Historic Cork castle powers on to open market with €2.95m price tag

The building has been extensively renovated to make the most of its historic features and upgrade its interior.

A mid Cork castle steeped in history has been put up for sale for an asking price of €2.95m

Dripsey Castle House, near Coachford, has been put on the market and while its approximate market value is out of the reach of most pockets, people may be interested in the property as it is carbon neutral and capable of generating sufficient power of its own for the occupiers as well as providing power for the grid from its on-site hydro-electric supply station.

The Castle was linked in the past with the Colthurst family, the owners of Blarney Castle and former landlords of extensive tracts of property stretching as far as the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

The Castle, built in the 18th century, has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and has been extensively renovated in recent years. It also boasts a snooker room, a music room, an extremely spacious kitchen, well appointed reception rooms and foyer, its own stretch of river and a 15th century castle tower in its gardens.

That building sits on top of a rocky promotory above the Dripsey River and and overlooks the estate water meadows, lake and river itself. It was built as a sister to Blarney Castle in 1450 by the then Lords of Muskerry. It’s still in good condition and has a reception hall with a vaulted ceiling on the ground floor and could be an ideal venue for events and exhibitions.

Sustainability has been foremost in the renovation with heating and electricity for the house and outbuildings provided from th estate's woodland and lake. With electricity supplied from a hydro-electric generation facility and heating provided by a wood gasification furnace, utilising wood from the estate\'s natural woodland cycle, the estate is carbon negative. Water from a private well is treated, pressurised and circulated to ensure all areas of the house benefit from balanced water pressure and instant hot water. The estate includes a combination of mature and ancient woodlands, along with the water meadow, lake and well-timbered parkland grazing support a wide variety of habitats. Bird sightings include various species of waterfowl, birds of prey and a nesting pair of peregrine falcons.

The woods are home to rabbits, foxes, badgers and red squirrels. The walled garden includes mature apple trees and a gardener's cottage, which could be restored. A castle folly, known as Owl's Tower, is located in woods nearby to the house.

The estate is being sold by Lisney and Sothebys and it’s been advertised online at daft.ie.