Historic belt brings families together

Anne Cremin, Joanne Clavin, Eugene Grant, Myles Clavin and Marie Grant pictured with the Iriwh Volunteer's belt which they returned to Mary Geary last Friday evening in Geary's Bar, Charleville.

A belt decorated with the symbols adopted by the Irish Volunteers in 1914, that was worn by the Michael Geary, the captain of the Charleville Volunteers during the War of Independence, and which he had given to one of his employees, Joe Grant, in the 1960’s, was returned to the Geary family at a function in Geary’s Bar, Main Street, Charleville last Friday night.

Local man Joe Grant was an employee of Michael Geary’s for many years and he gave Joe the belt almost 50 years ago after the latter had expressed an interest in it. Joe wore the belt for many years. When he died in 2OOO the belt was looked after by his brother Eugene. The Grant family decided to return the belt to the Geary family, and it now rests along with other items of Michael Geary’s memorabilia from the War of Independence period in a display case in Geary’s Bar in Charleville’s Main Street.

The belt was presented to Mary Geary (Gough), a niece of Michael Geary’s, by Joe Grant’s daughter, Marie Grant (Clavin), who was accompanied by members of her own family, son Myles and daughter Joanne, and her sister Anne Cremin. Joe’s brother, Eugene, and his sister Eileen Grant (Kavanagh) were also present at the function.

Marie Clavin said that her father treasured the belt for many years and when he died her uncle Eugene took charge of it and made sure it was preserved in mint condition. “We are very happy to return it again to the Geary family,” said Marie.

Accepting the belt from Marie Clavin, Mary Geary thanked Marie and Eugene for their gesture in returning it. She recalled that Joe worked on the family’s farm with her uncle, Michael, for 35 years. “He was like one of our own household and we all grew up together. We are delighted to have the belt back and it brings the two families together again,” she said.

The badge on the belt was designed by Professor Eoin MacNeill, Chairman of the National Executive of the Irish Volunteers and originally adopted by the Irish Volunteers in October 1914 as the official badge of the organisation. The centrepiece is formed of the letters ‘FF’. These letters signify ‘Fianna Fáil’.

The word ‘Fianna’ is the name of the ancient military organisation dating from around the third century A.D., forming what then corresponded to the standing army of the country. The word ‘Fáil’ means ‘Destiny.’

The function was attended by representatives of the many companies that made up the Charleville Battalion of the Irish Volunteers, including Pat O’Brien, a son of Commdt. Paddy O’Brien of Liscarroll, whose uncle, Donal O’Brien, was executed in Cork Gaol by Crown Forces in 1921. Mr. O’Brien read an account of how Donal O’Brien’s final hours in Cork Gaol prior to his execution, after he was captured in a raid on a safe house by British forces in Aughrim, Milford. He was subsequently tried by drumhead court martial and sentenced to death.

Another Liscarroll man, Donal Ó Cainte, read Donal O’Brien’s last letter to his mother written before his execution.

Mary Geary read a poem written by Maisie Mortell in tribute to Donal O’Brien to bring the evening to a conclusion. Ms Geary thanked all who had contributed to the evening and thanked everybody for their attendance at the event.