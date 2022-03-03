Highest ever allocation for Cork roads still not enough - Cllrs

Cork County Council is seeking a larger allocation for the 12,000km of road in the County.

WHILE councillors attending Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council welcomed the allocation of €65m for roads in the county for 2022, a number of elected members expressed their unhappiness that this would not be enough to service almost 12,000 km of road way.

While the grant of €65,817,488 is the highest ever allocated to Cork and is almost 3% more than the 2021 allocation, it would be insufficient to adequately maintain the 11,740 km of roads in the county.

This represents 13% of the total roads in the State.

Had the allocation of funding been made on an equitable basis with the rest of the country’s local authorities and on the basis of road length, Cork should have been allocated more than €9m more, Council Roads Director Pádraig Barrett told councillors.

Compared with other local authorities, Cork County Council had actually received the fourth-lowest grant allocation based on road network length and more funding is needed to maintain and improve Cork’s roads.

The funding was granted to the county by the Department of Transport for 2022 and covers multiple areas including maintenance, safety improvement works, climate adaptation and other works.

Another issue which should be considered, he told councillors, was that Cork roads had a lot of traffic from heavy vehicles.

“What we would argue is that economic activity is an indicator of traffic and it is the heavy goods traffic whichis really what does the damage to our road network.

“If we had that factor [considered like] Meath and Kildare, we would have an additional €15m in expenditure in 2022.”