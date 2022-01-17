Heritage publication highlights the retained artefacts of County Cork

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan with (from left) Mary Sleeman, County Archaeologist; Denis Power, author; Valerie O’Sullivan, Divisional Manager, Cork County Council and Conor Nelligan, Heritage Officer, Cork County Council at the launch of Heritage Artefacts of County Cork.

THE county of Cork is lucky to possess a number of outstanding heritage groups and local historical societies, many of whom engage, year after year, in Cork County Council’s ‘Heritage of County Cork publication series’ by submitting details of local sites and photos to form part of each year’s book.

The latest publication in the series, titled ‘Heritage Artefacts of County Cork’, focuses on the fascinating artefacts in the county, from the earliest of times right up to the recent past. From throughout the county, some excellent information was submitted, including details from many of Cork County’s museums and heritage centres.

In fact, included in the publication is a listing of 30 such museums and heritage centres, mostly within the county of Cork, where a fascinating array of artefacts pertaining to County Cork can be seen.

The book, expertly written by Denis Power and produced by Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit, looks at era after era of human life here in County Cork, telling us a bit about each one through the artefacts still with us today from the specific era in question. These artefacts include valuable objects such as the Cork Horns, the GarryDuff Bird and St. Laichtín’s Arm, as well as a selection of the more everyday items, such as shards of handmade pottery, flint tools and clay pipes, all of which combine to give the reader a unique insight into life in Cork County in the past.

The book is available in a number of bookshops throughout the county and for further information email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie.

HISTORICAL LOCAL JOURNALS

Looking back on our past we learn much by way of what has been left behind and, thankfully, there are several fantastic historical journals undertaken on a yearly basis by groups that give us an insight into Cork’s rich past. A number of these journals have recently been launched.

In North Cork, the Mallow Field Club has recently launched its 39th Journal. The latest issue contains over 15 excellent articles covering everything from ‘The Old Town of Mallow’ to the Lime Kiln in Mallow Castle Demesne and excerpts from the newspapers in 1921 are included as well as a photo section. The journal is available in all the usual outlets including Philip’s Bookshop, Katies, O’Keeffes and Easons.

Another local journal, also recently published, is Changing Times – the journal of the Inniscarra Historical Society, with Volume 3 out now. The Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association also recently published their first journal, which is available from the Independence Museum, Kilmurry. It contains over 30 articles, written by people from in and around Mid Cork and like the Inniscarra Changing Times publication, is available for only €15.

It is great to see these excellent historical publications being produced – forever a record of life as we know it in the places we collectively call home.

HISTORICAL CORK VIDEO

We can learn of our past in many different formats and another popular medium, in addition to publications, is historical documentaries. One such documentary has just been launched by Cork County Council and is titled ‘Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection’ – available to view on Cork County Council’s YouTube channel.

Between November 1920 and January 1921, an American Commission hearing on the hardships being endured by people in Ireland during the War of Independence took place. In December 1920 and January 1921, seven key witnesses from County Cork gave testimony, which contributed greatly to the efforts of raising awareness internationally towards Ireland’s struggle for freedom. Less than one year later, on December 6th, 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed. This documentary highlights the importance of the role people in County Cork played who gave testimony in the USA on the hardships endured during the War of Independence and it features interviews with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan; Dr. John Borgonovo, School of History, U.C.C. and a number of other local historians, with some scenes also re-enacted featuring modern day actors.

This project, which was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is in addition to a suite of other projects undertaken by the Commemorations Committee of Cork County Council including a War of Independence and Civil War Exhibition and the publication of a timeline of key events in the 1920 to 1923 period, both of which will be launched very shortly.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan highlighted how “The Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection, together with the Heritage Artefacts of County Cork book, are fantastic historical resources for us in County Cork.

“”The documentary is a fascinating insight in the role played by Cork County in such a significant historical event. It is superbly produced and brings to life the roles played by these important people from County Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added: “Cork County Council prides itself on recognising our history. These new resources give an insight into our rich and colourful history here in County Cork. What is fantastic is that they are collaborative projects and are a great way of gathering stories from people who live around the county.”