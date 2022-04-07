Health Committee demands HSE decision to close Cork mental health facility is reversed

The Joint Committee on Health has called on the Minister of State for Mental Health Services to reverse a decision to close a mental health facility in Cork.

In June last year, the HSE unexpectedly announced that Owenacurra Centre in Midleton, a long-term mental health care facility, was to shut its doors on October 31.

It is the only facility of its kind in east Cork and currently home to 19 residents. The date was extended due to concerns from residents about where they would be re-housed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health said its members have written to Minister Mary Butler to “express dissatisfaction and concern that the Owenacurra Centre is to be closed.”

The statement added: “The Committee has called on the Minister to reverse this decision as a matter of urgency as it is in contravention of the Sharing the Vision policy which seeks to locate mental health services within communities.

“Furthermore, the Committee believes that the evidence presented by the HSE to justify the closure has been unconvincing and raises concerns about the ad-hoc nature of the decision-making process relating to capital infrastructure of mental health facilities.”

The HSE announced the closure after its own building experts warned that the centre, which was constructed in the 1970s, was in very poor condition with major defects. The HSE said even if refurbishment took place, it could not guarantee the refurbished building would meet current building requirements or be fit for purpose.

Green Party and Midleton councillor Liam Quaide said he welcomed the recommendation from the Oireachtas Health Committee.

“Residents and families have been left in an agonising state of uncertainty since the closure date in October,” he said. “They deserve certainty now regarding the provision of this vital service into the future. Owenacurra is also needed by many other people in East Cork requiring respite placement.”