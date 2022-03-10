Haulier: ‘5c off fuel ‘a bit of a joke’

Darren Kealy of Kealy's Coaches, Cullen, says that unless the Government does something to reduce fuel prices, many Companies will be parking up their Coaches and Trucks. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

FINANCE Minister Paschal O’Donoghue was barely back in his seat in the Dáil after announcing a cut in excise duties to petrol and diesel to reduce prices at the pumps when hauliers and coach operators were saying it wouldn’t be enough.

The cut of 20 cent per litre of petrol and 15 cent off diesel were to take effect at midnight on Wednesday but the prices had increased by that much and more from Tuesday in many stations around the country.

According to Darren Kealy, who runs a fleet of coaches in Cullen, the cut didn’t go far enough.

“This won’t make any significant difference, there should be at least 50c per litre reduction, the Government can well afford to cut at least that much per litre,” he said.

Declan O’Keeffe of K&L Deliveries, a firm with 37 trucks on the road, said his diesel bill had been in excess of €45,000 per month over the past year and was continuing to escalate rapidly in recent days as a knock-on effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This 15c reduction is a bit of a joke, what the Government is giving us back today is just the amount to tax they are making on the fuel since it went up so, essentially, this concession is costing them nothing as the excise duty is always a percentage of the cost,” Mr. O’ Keeffe said.

“We have absolutely no choice but to pass this extra cost on to our customers, so the Government needs to do more to address these soaring costs.”

Meanwhile, Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada issued a statement this week in which she said the rising fuel costs were having a ‘massive impact’ on the people of Ireland. “People cannot afford to put fuel in their cars to go to work and they cannot afford to heat their homes,” she said, urging the Government to make not ‘just a one off payment’ but a series of payments to offset the fuel related rises in the cost of living.

As fuel prices continue to rocket in Ireland, hauliers and coach companies in North Cork are facing the stark reality that they may not be able to keep their businesses afloat for much longer. One such is Darren Kealy from Cullen, who owns a fleet of coaches.

“We spent almost two years with practically no work due to the Covid pandemic, all our tours were cancelled, all our private hire went by the wayside, in fact almost everything was cancelled. Just as things began to return to normal and we’re thrilled to have a flood of bookings coming, another crisis hits because of the war in Ukraine. As the cost of diesel continues to soar we have to add on extra to the school runs, the GAA and rugby club outings, and all other bookings” he said.

Darren outlined how his company also has a contract with tour companies who are adamant they cannot pay extra for the coach hire because they have their prices set for the season ahead. “We have a contract with Abbey Tours, we renew it every November, I’ve been on to them to see if we can get an extra €50 per day to cover the rising costs of fuel and they said they can’t give it to us because they have a set rate for their international visitors, they can’t just give us €50 a day increase.

“It’s costing us a small fortune to keep our business going at the moment and it’s very difficult because we have to ask schools for extra money when taking children to matches or swimming. We have to ask the GAA, Soccer and Rugby Clubs for extra money,” he said.

Darren explained that even though fuel is costing significantly more every week, even Bus Éireann, who he is contracted to for school runs, have indicated that they will not be in a position to give any increase in payment. “Some of these contracts are yearly, some are for five years, we’re tied to a contract price, so we won’t get an increase there either,” he said.

“The situation is absolutely ridiculous. Diesel has gone up almost 50c over the past two weeks, my fuel bill is costing me approximately €400 extra now per week. This is absolutely crazy ... people will not be able to survive, hauliers and bus companies can’t survive this. At least Hauliers can claim VAT back, bus companies cannot, we are not allowed to charge our customers VAT so therefore we’re not allowed to claim back VAT,” Darren said.

“Also coming down the road, the Government plans to introduce a Carbon Tax in May, people won’t be able to hire buses soon because it will be too expensive.

“I feel really sorry for people who have to drive to work, they are being crucified as well.

Speaking on Tuesday, before the government cuts on excise, Mr Kealy said: “If the price of fuel does not come down or the Government does not do something, we’ll have to park up our buses, because there is no profit in any drive at the present moment.

“We have a very modern fleet and huge finance bills, I need to have my vehicles on the road to pay for them, we couldn’t pay for them over the past two years, and now there is plenty of work, people are crying out for buses, but the cost of fuel means there is no profit in any job. If the Government does not step in and take action there will be a lot of people idle, buses will be parked up and the drivers will be on Job Seekers Allowance, it’s as stark as that,” Darren added.