Gymnasts set to dazzle in Paris this coming weekend

Girls in Duhallow Gymnastics Club getting in some final practice ahead of their trip to Paris to compete in an international competition representing Ireland

Duhallow Gymnastics Club members will travel to Paris this weekend to represent Ireland in an international competition. The girls are pictured with Duhallow Gymnastics owner Patricia O' Reilly, Coaches Elaine Daly, Daryna Liubytska and Head Coach Mairead Weathers. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Twenty five talented gymnasts from various parts of North Cork and East Kerry are set to dazzle in the City of Lights as they compete in the Gymnastique Mastique international competition in Paris this weekend.

The girls are members of Duhallow Gymnastics Club which is owned and run by Newmarket native Patricia O’ Reilly.

“On Saturday the girls will represent Ireland in their first ever international competition. They have worked tirelessly over the past few months and we all wish them the very best of luck” Patricia said. “The Gymnastique Mastique will be our clubs first time competing in an international competition. The venue is Disneyland, Paris, Clubs from all over Europe will be there but Duhallow Gymnastics is the only Irish club competing” Patricia explained.

The twenty five gymnasts in the team have been working tirelessly towards the competition for the past six months, training on average three times each week.

“We as a club are incredibly proud of all our gymnasts, in particular the 25 gymnasts competing at this event as they have put in an extraordinary amount of hard work. We know the girls competing will help inspire our other gymnasts in the club” Patricia added.

Duhallow Gymnastics Club was established in Newmarket in 2014 by Patricia who initially started out providing PE for schools but saw an opportunity for teaching gymnastics in the local area. There are numerous benefits from studying gymnastics including increasing confidence, learning teamwork and building strength, flexibility and resilience.

Gymnastique Mastique aims to bring the worlds’ of gymnastics together, by providing teams of all ages and disciplines of gymnastics with the unique opportunity to compete against one another in a range of fair, exciting and unique categories and sections.