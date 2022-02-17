Green light for parades to return in style

Real rather than virtual Paddy’s Day festivities and parades are to return to the streets of Cork city and the county’s towns and villages for the first time since 2019 due to an easing of restrictions. Starting times and arrangements were being announced this week for parades in Cork city, Mallow, Millstreet, Fermoy, Macroom and Kanturk, while communities such as Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in the Múscraí Gaeltacht are also making plans to mark the return of festivities. ‘Heroes - Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times’ is the theme of the Cork city parade, an event which will kick off a four day festival at 1pm on Thursday, March 17. In Mallow, the focus will be on honouring local front-line workers when the parade takes place. Mallow Parade Committee Chairman, Cllr Gearóid Murphy, said that representatives from the different front-line professions would be invited ‘to serve collectively’ as grand marshals. “We will be contacting the relevant unions and representative organisations for nurses, doctors, hospital staff, ambulances, Gardaí, Defence Forces, firefighters, retail workers, teachers, postal workers and others. It will be an ideal opportunity to recognise the hard work and sacrifices made by so many ordinary people.” The parade in Millstreet is due to take place at 4.45pm while in Macroom, a St Patrick’s Day parade is being planned by the Lee Valley Enterprise Board. In Fermoy, 16 groups have already registered to take part in the parade which gets underway at 11am. Details of the Kanturk St Patrick’s Day parade will also be confirmed shortly.