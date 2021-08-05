Green light for Mallow West End Developments

THE West End of Mallow is set to undergo a major facelift following the granting of planning permission for two significant commercial developments in the neighbourhood.

Watfore Ltd, a development subsidiary of Dairygold, has been given the green light for a major redevelopment of the Co-Op site on the junction of the Park Road and the West End.

The planning application, lodged with Cork County Council in May of last year, makes provisions for the part demolition of the existing Co-Op building in order to expand the footprint of the store.

The proposal also provided for the refurbishment of the historic protected Annabella Villas opposite Dairgyold’s West End production plant, to incorporate a lower and ground floor cafe/restaurant and office space on the uppers floors.

The protected coach houses on the site would also undergo significant repair works, to create seven new units suitable for retail (including the sale of alcohol) and restaurant/café use.

Included within the development is provision for the demolition of part of the boundary wall fronting the West End, improved, car and bicycle parking and infrastructural works including modifications to the existing Park Road access point and improved/new pedestrian connections on Park Road and the West End.

In July of last year it emerged that a number of objections/submissions had been lodged with planners in relation to the development, addressing a number issues.

These included concerns it would “destroy/de-mean and down grade the architectural and picturesque” nature of the area and that the sewage and wastewater treatment plant was “faulty and not up to doing its job”.

Other issues raised in the submissions included traffic safety, noise levels, parking, litter, the detrimental impact it would have on existing retail in the town and that the design of the works at Annabella Villas saying it would “not be compatible with the special character of the protected structure”.

However, in a report signed by divisional manager James Fogarty the council ruled that, subject to 63 conditions, the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of adjoining property or of the area and would “be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The full list of conditions can be viewed in full on the planning section www.corkcoco.ie.

They include amendments to the original proposal “to ensure an appropriate level of development” in the vicinity of Annabella Villas and that details of works at the Villas and coach-house be submitted to the council to “ensure the protection of the built heritage of the protected structures and the architectural conservation area.

Other conditions dealt with issues including the protections of wildlife and biodiversity on the site, traffic/road safety, design and layout and that no permitted development shall be occupied or commence operations until the upgraded Mallow waste water treatment plant is operational.

Meanwhile, German discount giant Lidl has been granted planning permission to relocate its Mallow outlet to a new location at the West End/Park Road just 650-metres from its existing store on the Park Road.

The application for the new outlet on a 1.4 hectare site in the area was lodged in June of last year, almost four years after a proposal to locate a second store on the Park Road was shot down by county council planners.

It made provision for a 2,254 sq m gross floor area licensed store incorporating an off-licence and bakery and 157 car & motorcycle parking spaces with the primary vehicular and pedestrian access provided by the existing entrance currently serving the Dairygold Co-Op Superstore.

Additional pedestrian access will be provided via a new plaza area along the northern boundary of the site with the West End Road.

At the time a Lidl spokesperson told The Corkman that their current Park Road store would be redeveloped “creating an opportunity for another business”

The spokesperson said the new larger outlet was part of a “big development project by Dairygold” and a would create 10 new jobs in addition to the 19-strong team at the existing Park Road outlet.

It is understood certain conditions were imposed on the planning permission. However, these had not been made available to view prior to going to press.

Local area county councillor Tony O’Shea said he was pleased to see the new store had been given the go-ahead.

“Lidl has been providing a valuable service for Mallow and its surrounds for a number of years as well as employing a number of local staff. This new store will allow them to provide an even better service to the local community,” he said.