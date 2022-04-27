Green light for Gougane case

Leave to seek a judicial review to the Bórd Pleanála decision to grant planning permission for seven 178.5m high turbines on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra has been granted.

THE Gaeltacht community group contesting the controversial Bórd Pleanála decision to grant planning permission for a windfarm on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra have been granted leave to seek a judicial review of the ruling.

Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh initiated legal proceedings after Bórd Pleanála ruled to grant the appeal of Wingleaf Ltd to build a windfarm with seven 178.5m high turbines at Curraglass, Derreendonee, and Cappaboy Beg. The proposed development also includes four battery storage units.

While An Bórd Pleanála maintained that the decision would help Ireland its carbon emissions reduction commitments, its decision was greeted with dismay locally and Cork County Council voted unanimiously to condemn the ruling.

Cork County Council had previously tuned down the developer’s application for planning permission.

An Bórd Pleanála’s own inspector had also recommended refusing planning permission for the windfarm.