Great day in Mallow on St Patrick’s Day

The local Active Retired Group took part in the Mallow Parade

Pupils from Naíonra Thomáis Dáibhís were in their ‘Bus Scoile’ for the Mallow Parade

The threatening wet weather conditions on Friday afternoon certainly did not dampen the spirits of those who took part and viewed the Mallow St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The celebrations kicked off on the reviewing stand at 1.45 pm with a performance by the excellent Cuisle Avondhu and was followed by the hugely popular musical duo and recording stars Sheila Fitzgerald and Mike Sheehan.

As is traditional in the Mallow event, the parade set off from the West End side of Park Road at 2.30pm and the traditional leaders of the parade were the RDF Colour Party with Donnacha Dennehy. The Thomas Davis Pipe Band, who celebrate their 100th anniversary next year, were next and received a rousing welcome.

The Davis College U/19 Basketball champions were also a much welcomed guest after beating Tarbert in a close affair in recent days.

Also taking part were the Mallow Fire Service, Mallow Search and Rescue and Eoghan Kenny and the Mallow Parish Group. Naionra Irish Preschool were a huge hit with the lines of people on the street while Mary O’Brien led the children with a performance at the reviewing stand.

Mallow Town AFC were in top vocal form while Mallow Scouts, Cubs, Girl Guides and Brownies were also a welcome sight.

The Special Olympic team under the guidance of Declan O’Connell received a great welcome. Members of the group perform later in the year in Germany in the Special Olympics World Games with Cian Kelleher (Kayaking), Nicola Dwyer (Swimming) and Kevin O’Connor (Golf).

Others taking part in the parade were Nathan Sheehan, Colm O’Mahony and Nicholas Tarrant.

The Mick O’Regan Motor Cycle Club were also involved as was the Friends Down Syndrome Group and Mike The Mamba snake made an appearance with the CYDS and Mallow Arts.

Mallow United had a huge contingent in the parade while members of Eileen School of Dance entertained the large crowd. Others taking part included Gael Scoil, and a large gathering from Mallow GAA in various codes with family friends and mentors.

Tractors and vintage cars were also part of the entertainment for the day.

On the reviewing stand were Cllrs James Kennedy, Tony O’Shea and Pat Hayes, Mallow Chamber President Sharon Cregg, Mallow Garda Inspector Miriam McGuire and recent award winners Tadhg Curtis (February Cork Person Of The Month) and Mikie Fox Sullivan who has been recently inducted in to the Cork Basketball Hall Of Fame.

At the end Cllr Gearoid Murphy Parade, chairman of the parade committee, thanked all those for their attendance and to those who took part. He also acknowledged this writer for being MC for the afternoon.

Later, Cllr Murphy made a presentation of Hanna Ma Sheehan framed photographs to Dermot O’Mahony on behalf of the Sheehan family. The 2023 parade was a success but like other years the children were once again the winners.

The stage was provided by Farrissey Transport while the sound engineer for the day was John Pat Murphy.