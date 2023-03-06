Grave North Cork cemetary impasse is finally resolved

For years families from Rockchapel have been forced to bury their loves ones at cemeteries in other villages after the local cemetery reached capacity.

AN issue of grave concern to the community in Rockchapel for many years has finally been resolved following the granting of planning permission for an extension to the local cemetery.

As far back as 2006 the lack of space at the cemetery was raised by former local county councillor Timmy Collins, who urged the local authority to address the issue before the graveyard reached capacity.

“The cemetery is filling up and it is clear that action is urgently needed. I have been approached by the local undertaker and families from the area that have relatives buried there and they are naturally very concerned about the situation,” said Mr Collins.

He said it was his understanding council officials had looked at other sites in the village for a second cemetery, but these had proved unsuitable due to excess ground water, impenetrable rock and access issues.

Over the intervening years Mr Collins fears had been realised when the cemetery reached capacity, leaving people with no option but to bury their loved ones at graveyards in other nearby villages.

In April 2021 Cork County Council confirmed it had reached agreement with a local landowner to buy lands adjacent to the existing cemetery and signalled it would move forward with a Part 8 planning application for the development.

However, it was ascertained that since the cemetery was situated close to the Lower River Shannon Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Stack’s to Mullaghaeirk Mountains Special protection Area (SPA) the application would have to be submitted directly to An Bord Pleanála.

Following an extensive review process the appeals board has given the green light to the proposed extension with a number of conditions, one of them being that the council “ shall facilitate the preservation recording, protection or removal of archaeological materials within the site.”

Planning approval now means the council can proceed with purchasing the land and work on the extension, which will accommodate 193 new burial plots and associated works.

The latest development in the long-running saga has been warmly welcomed by local Fine Gael county councillors John Paul O’Shea and Gerard Murphy.

“This is very welcome news for the people of Rockchapel and surrounding areas as the current graveyard has been at capacity for some time now. I look forward to seeing this extension completed as soon as possible,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Cllr Murphy said he had been contacted on numerous occasions by concerned locals who were unable to buy burial plots in Rockchapel.

“I want to thank the Cork Council for pursuing this extension on behalf of the people of Rockchapel and to the local landowner for being so accommodating in this regard,” said Cllr Murphy.