Grants for First Responders are welcomed in Cork

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was one of the beneficiaries of the latest announcement of allocations under the Clár 2 First Responders Fund.

THE Community Air Ambulance and Millstreet and District Housing Association were among a number of local groups to benefit when allocations from a €1.6m fund for first responders were announced this week.

The funding announced on Wednesday is aimed at enabling first responders such as the Community Air Ambulance and the Millstreet and District Housing Association to purchase vehicles which would be used to transport people with mobility issues or those suffering from illnesses such as cancer.

According to the statement, the Irish Community Air Ambulance is to receive €45,978 to purchase a vehicle while an allocation of €50,000 has been made to the Millstreet and District Housing Association to acquire a wheelchair accessible 8-seater small bus.

According to local councillor, John Paul O’Shea, these allocations will be very welcome as the local groups do very valuable work.

“I’m delighted to learn that the Irish Community Air Ambulance based in Rathcoole and the Millstreet and District Housing Association were successful in the Clár Measure 2 Programme for 2022,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Funding amounting to €55,000 was also allocated to the Irish Red Cross in Bantry to allow the organisation to purchase a van based ambulance.